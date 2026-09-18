Indian Golfer Pranavi Urs Impresses At La Sella Open

Discover how Indian golfer Pranavi Urs achieved a strong Tied-9 position at the rain-affected La Sella Open, leading the charge for India in this prestigious Ladies European Tour event in Spain.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ladies European Tour/Twitter

Key Points Pranavi Urs secured a Tied-9 position with a 3-under score in the rain-affected first round of the La Sella Open.

Italian Anna Zanusso currently leads the tournament with a 6-under-par 66, establishing a two-stroke lead.

Other Indian participants included Diksha Dagar (even par), Avani Prashanth (2-over), Vani Kapoor (4-over), and Hitaashee Bakshi (5-over).

The Ladies European Tour event resumed after the Solheim Cup, with many players completing their delayed first rounds on Friday morning.

Pranavi Urs's impressive round featured four birdies and two bogeys, demonstrating strong play despite challenging weather conditions.

India's Pranavi Urs finished with 3-under score to be placed Tied-9 after the rain-affected first round of the La Sella Open golf tournament here on Friday.

After enduring a rain affected opening day, Pranavi birdied one of her last two holes she played on Friday to finish her first round as the Ladies European Tour resumed after the Solheim Cup.

Tournament Leader And Top Contenders

Pranavi had a score of 2-under par with two holes left to play when play was suspended on Thursday. With one more birdie this morning, she reached 3-under.

Anna Zanusso of Italy completed a six-under-par 66 early on Friday morning to take a two-stroke lead after the first round.

Zanusso had a stop-start round with two lengthy delays but was delighted after making two birdies in four holes this morning.

She was followed by five players including Ariane Klotz, Caitlyn Macnab, Gemma Clews, Helen Briem and Hannah Screen, who had a score of 4-under par each. They had all completed their round and Zanusso was with them but with two birdies in the closing stages in the following morning she moved ahead.

Indian Golfers' Performance Overview

The Indian players in the field this week, include Diksha Dagar, Avani Prashanth, Vani Kapoor and Hitaashee Bakshi. Only Hitaashee Bakshi had completed her first round on Thursday and she shot 5-over 77.

Diksha completed her round at even par 72 and Avani was placed at T-62 on the leaderboard with a score of 2-over par.

On the first day, Diksha had played 16 holes while Avani had played only 14 and they come in the morning to complete their rounds.

Vani finished at 4-over 76 and was T-78.

Pranavi Urs's Round Analysis

Pranavi, who is supported by Hero, made four birdies and two bogeys for her 2-under par round. She began the first round on the back nine with a birdie before she dropped a stroke on the 11th hole. She was two-under before the turn as she made birdies on the 17th and 18th holes.

Despite a bogey on the first hole, she found herself just short of the top 10 as she made her fourth birdie of the round on the fourth hole. She picked up a final birdie on the ninth and found herself in the top 10.

Detailed Scores For Other Indian Players

Diksha, another Hero player, had an up-and-down start to her opening round as she birdied the first and then made four pars before dropping strokes on the sixth and seventh holes with consecutive bogeys.

A third bogey on the 10th hole saw Diksha slip further down the leaderboard before birdies on the 11th and 13th holes turned out to be a short reprieve before a fourth bogey of the day on the 16th hole. She birdied the final hole to get to par.

Avani also struggled as she began her first round on the back nine and dropped shots on the 13th, 14th and 16th holes to find herself at 3-over par before making her only birdie of the day on the 18th hole. On the front nine she made par for the first four holes before play was suspended. She finally finished at 2-over 74.

Vani had two birdies against six bogeys overall, while Hitaashee had just one birdie against six bogeys.