How Pranavi Urs Is Faring At Lalla Meryem Cup

Indian golfer Pranavi Urs is making waves at the Lalla Meryem Cup, holding a spot in the top 10 as she chases her first Ladies European Tour title.

Photograph: Ladies European Tour/Instagram

Key Points Pranavi Urs is in the top 10 at the Lalla Meryem Cup after a second round of 2-under.

Kelsey Bennett leads the Lalla Meryem Cup with a score of 13-under par.

Diksha Dagar is the only other Indian golfer to make the cut at the Lalla Meryem Cup.

Hitaashee Bakshi and Avani Prashanth did not make the cut at the Lalla Meryem Cup.

Still searching for her maiden title on the Ladies European Tour, Indian golfer Pranavi Urs carded a second round of 2- under to hold her position in the top 10 of the leaderboard at the Lalla Meryem Cup here.

Tied second after the first round, Pranavi was now T-8 with a total score of 5-under par (70-71) after 36 holes. She is eight strokes behind the leader, Kelsey Bennett.

Kelsey Bennett Leads The Lalla Meryem Cup

Bennet continues to lead the field after setting the low score of the week with a card of 8-under 65. She progressed her score to 13-under par (68-65).

Two-time LET winner, Diksha Dagar was the only other Indian in the field to make the cut this week. She is currently in T-28 after carding a round of 3-under 70. Her total score stands at 1-under par (75-70).

Other Indian Golfers' Performance

The two other Indians in the field at the start of the week were Hitaashee Bakshi (78-72) and Avani Prashanth (75-75). Both of them met an early end to the week as they had a total score of 4-over par each after the second day and the cut was set at 2-over par. Both ended their week in T-73 on the leaderboard.

Pranavi, who was in Top-5 at the Hero Women's Indian Open in 2025, began her second round on the front nine. She was off to a strong start with three birdies in the first five holes before dropping two strokes with bogeys on the fifth and sixth holes.

On the back nine, she made another two birdies on the 13th and 14 holes before dropping a shot with a late bogey on the 17th hole to end the day with a card of 2-under 71.

Diksha started her second round with a par on the first hole before making three consecutive birdies followed by bogeys on the fifth, seventh and ninth holes to be even par at the turn. On the back nine, she picked up strokes on the 11th and 14th holes before picking a late birdie on the closing 18th hole to finish the day at 3-under 70.

Hitaashee shot a round of 1-under 72 on her second day, following her opening round of 5-over 78 while Avani carded a second consecutive round of 2-over 75.

Key Moments From The Second Round

Kelsey Bennet, the 36 hole leader, played a bogey free round with eighth birdies to lead the field by three strokes heading into the weekend.

Pia Babnik of Slovenia was the other player to card a round of 8-under 65 during the second round. She was second on the leaderboard with a total score of 10-under par (71-65). Pia made nine birdies in her second round along with one bogey.

Anna Huang and Anna Zanusso were in T-3 with a total score of 7-under par. Huang recorded a second round of 4-under 69 and Anna Zanusso carded 6-under 67.