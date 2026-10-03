Amandeep Johl Praises Pranavi Urs' Asian Games Gold

Pranavi Urs' historic individual gold medal at the Asian Games, coupled with the women's team silver, marks a significant milestone for Indian golf, showcasing the sport's growing depth and talent.
Key Points
- Pranavi Urs secured a historic individual gold medal at the Asian Games.
- Her performance contributed to India's women's team silver alongside Aditi Ashok and Diksha Dagar.
- PGTI CEO Amandeep Johl lauded Urs's achievement, calling it a testament to the depth in Indian women's golf.
- The women's team's success marks their best-ever performance at the Asian Games.
Professional Golf Tour of India CEO Amandeep Johl lauded Pranavi Urs' historic gold-winning show at the Asian Games, saying her triumph is a testament to the depth in the women's game in the country.
Pranavi Urs' Historic Achievement
The 23-year-old Pranavi claimed the individual gold and played a leading role in securing the team silver alongside Aditi Ashok and Diskha Dagar, rounding off the best ever women's golf performance at the Asiad in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan.
"Pranavi Urs has delivered a remarkable performance at the Asian Games, and her historic gold medal is a proud moment for Indian golf. Her composure, consistency and belief throughout the competition have been truly impressive," Johl, a former golfer himself, said in a statement.
"Equally, the women's team silver medal is a testament to the depth and growing strength of women's golf in India. We are delighted to see Pranavi, Aditi and Diksha perform on such a prestigious stage and put Indian golf firmly in the spotlight," he added.
Among the silver-winning team this time, Aditi had also won an individual silver in the previous edition of the Games in Hangzhou.