Amandeep Johl Praises Pranavi Urs' Asian Games Gold

Pranavi Urs' historic individual gold medal at the Asian Games, coupled with the women's team silver, marks a significant milestone for Indian golf, showcasing the sport's growing depth and talent.

Key Points Pranavi Urs secured a historic individual gold medal at the Asian Games.

Her performance contributed to India's women's team silver alongside Aditi Ashok and Diksha Dagar.

PGTI CEO Amandeep Johl lauded Urs's achievement, calling it a testament to the depth in Indian women's golf.

The women's team's success marks their best-ever performance at the Asian Games.

Professional Golf Tour of India CEO Amandeep Johl lauded Pranavi Urs' historic gold-winning show at the Asian Games, saying her triumph is a testament to the depth in the women's game in the country.

Pranavi Urs' Historic Achievement

The 23-year-old Pranavi claimed the individual gold and played a leading role in securing the team silver alongside Aditi Ashok and Diskha Dagar, rounding off the best ever women's golf performance at the Asiad in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan.

"Pranavi Urs has delivered a remarkable performance at the Asian Games, and her historic gold medal is a proud moment for Indian golf. Her composure, consistency and belief throughout the competition have been truly impressive," Johl, a former golfer himself, said in a statement.

"Equally, the women's team silver medal is a testament to the depth and growing strength of women's golf in India. We are delighted to see Pranavi, Aditi and Diksha perform on such a prestigious stage and put Indian golf firmly in the spotlight," he added.

Among the silver-winning team this time, Aditi had also won an individual silver in the previous edition of the Games in Hangzhou.