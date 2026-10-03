India's First Woman Golfer To Win Asiad Gold

Indian golfer Pranavi Urs has etched her name in history by becoming the first Indian woman to clinch an Asian Games gold medal in golf, a monumental achievement for the sport in the nation.

Key Points Pranavi Urs became the first Indian woman to win an Asian Games gold medal in golf, marking a historic achievement.

She secured the victory despite a triple bogey early in the final round, initially unaware of her win until congratulated by a competitor.

Urs expressed immense pride in being the 'first one to do anything,' valuing this gold above her previous win against men.

Her close-knit, golf-obsessed family provided unwavering support, with live commentary and emotional reactions to her triumph.

The victory also contributed to a team silver medal for India, and Urs noted the increasing attention for golf in the country, even from cricket personalities.

After a crippling triple bogey on the third hole of the final round, Pranavi Urs realigned herself and was soon totally locked into the game. So much so, even when the final putt was holed, she was not sure whether it was for a win or a play-off.

The 23-year-old realised she had become India's first woman golfer to win the Asiad gold only after eventual bronze-winner Shannon Tan of Singapore congratulated her.

Recalling those final moments on the 18th green, Pranavi said, "I honestly didn't know I won until Shannon said, 'Well done'. So yeah, I mean, I just knew it was either a putt to win or a putt to force a playoff. All I wanted to do was obviously hole the putt. So I'm glad I could do it."

A Historic Achievement For Indian Golf

Last year Pranavi won an IGPL pro event while playing alongside men that included her boyfriend, Karandeep Kochhar, a leading Indian professional, who competes on the Asian Tour.

The thrill of being the first Indian woman to win against men was great, but now the greater thrill is to be the first Indian woman to win an Asian Games gold.

"That's always the goal - to always be the first one to do anything. The first will always be the first, and I've always had that motto growing up and I'm just glad I could do it. So yeah, like I said, IGPL was good, but this gold beats it," she gushed.

Family Support And Emotional Reactions

Pranavi, who hails from Mysore in Karnataka, revealed that her family is close-knit and golf-obsessed.

"My family has been unreal. Like my aunt, uncle, my grandparents. We all grew up like a joint family, and we travel together. We meet each other for a meal every single day, and you know it's just unfortunate they couldn't come, but it's just nice.

"We're always on group chats, and there's a live commentary going on, and I said to them, 'Guys, if I'm winning, please record your reaction when I win.'

"So I want to see what was in it. So that's what that was my last message before I teed off, and I haven't seen that yet. And hopefully, I see it, and it'll be great. And hopefully, they haven't forgotten to do it because they're also nervous," she quipped.

So much so that they were up all night with Pranavi, who could not sleep on Friday thanks to nerves.

"I know, like my boyfriend (Karandeep Kochhar) couldn't sleep. My cousin sister Vidhatri couldn't sleep. They all called me. They're like, we couldn't sleep. Could you sleep? I was like, nope. So I feel like none of us slept last night. So yeah, I just can't wait to get on a video call with them," she said.

She had a special word for her parents, who walked the course when she played here.

"Like I said, I did it for them. I mean, I wouldn't have been here without them, and to be able to do what I did today, I think, in front of them is probably a dream come true," she said.

When told that her overwhelmed father cried after her triumph, she said, "Was that the first time? No. So it's funny because he cried when I was born. That was the last time he cried, I think. So now to do that. He was so emotional."

Adding to the family joy is her brother, who also plays golf, and just became a club champion in Mysore.

"He just got his trophy yesterday, he was bragging about it, he was like, 'I've won, so it's time you start winning now'."

Team Success And Future Aspirations

Pranavi, who was on the Indian team, when they were fourth in China at the last Games, was also thrilled about the team silver.

"I'll take anything, as a team, we all played well. I mean, I played really well, so I feel like I'm happy to just contribute to the team. And obviously, I knew the girls were going to step in at some point.

"I'm just really honoured and grateful to be part of the team with the girls. One I looked up to (Aditi Ashok) and one I played with (Diksha Dagar).

She was also laughing at the golf medals also reaching a cricket audience in India.

"Funnily enough, Yuvraj SIngh, (ex-Indian cricketer and an IGPL co-founder) texted me this morning. So, it's nice to have that attention, it's deserved for the sport.

"l will take the fame for like five minutes and then get back to work," she signed off.