Indian Golfer Pranavi Urs Secures Top-20 Finish At La Sella Open

Indian golfer Pranavi Urs showcased her talent at the La Sella Open, securing a commendable Tied 17th position, while Avani Prashanth also made a strong showing in the competitive Ladies European Tour event.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ladies European Tour/Twitter

Key Points Pranavi Urs was the top Indian performer, finishing Tied 17th at the La Sella Open.

The tournament was reduced to 54 holes due to adverse weather conditions.

Avani Prashanth secured a T-27 finish, carding her best round on the final day.

Other Indian golfers, Diksha Dagar, Vani Kapoor, and Hitaashee Bakshi, did not make the cut.

Englishwoman Charlotte Heath claimed the La Sella Open title.

Pranavi Urs was the top Indian at the La Sella Open, finishing Tied 17th after a final round of 2-over 74. With the weather playing spoilsport the event was reduced to 54 holes but the organizers chose to compensate every player in the field for the inconvenience. Pranavi finished the week at 2-under par (69-71-74).

Indian Golfers' Performance Highlights

Avani Prashanth was the next best in the Indian contingent and finished at T-27 with a score of even par (74-72-70). The other Indian players Diksha Dagar, Vani Kapoor and Hitaashee Bakshi failed to make the cut. Englishwoman Charlotte Heath held her nerve to secure the title by two strokes as she finished the week at 10-under par (68-65-73).

Pranavi began her final round with three pars before making a birdie on the fourth. However, a bogey on the ninth, followed by bogeys on the 11th, 13th and 16th saw her slip down the order. She managed to pick up a shot on the 18th hole to recover one of the dropped strokes and finish the week at T-17.

Avani had a very different start to the day as she began her final round with a bogey on the first hole. She rallied back to make birdies on the fourth and seventh holes. She picked up another shot on the 12th hole before dropping a shot on the 13th hole. A fourth birdie of the day on the 15th hole saw her post her best score of the week as she carded 2-under 70 and put herself firmly within the top 30 after a less-than-ideal start to the week.