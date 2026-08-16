Veteran Golfer Eleanor Givens Claims First LET Victory In Switzerland

Veteran English golfer Eleanor Givens clinched her long-awaited maiden Ladies European Tour title at the VP Bank Swiss Ladies event, while India's Pranavi Urs secured a tied-38th finish.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ladies European Tour/Twitter

Key Points Eleanor Givens achieved her first Ladies European Tour title at the VP Bank Swiss Ladies event after 15 seasons and 210 starts.

Givens rallied from a four-shot deficit on the final day, firing a round of 66 (-5) to win by one shot.

Indian golfer Pranavi Urs finished tied-38th with an aggregate score of 3-under par for the week.

Urs was the only Indian player to make the cut, with Tvesa Malik and Diksha Dagar missing out.

Givens' victory was described as "life changing" after facing close calls and injury setbacks throughout her career.

Indian golfer Pranavi Urs finished tied-38th with a modest even par 71 in the final round at the 2026 VP Bank Swiss Ladies event here.

Pranavi, who shot 70-69 on the first two days, aggregated 3-under for the week and finished Tied-38th. Four birdies against four bogeys featured in Pranavi's round that went up and down through the day.

She was the lone Indian to make the cut in the event. India's other two players -- Tvesa Malik and Diksha Dagar -- missed the cut that came in after 36 holes.

Eleanor Givens Secures Maiden LET Title

England's Eleanor Givens gave herself a maiden Ladies European Tour title after 15 seasons and 210 starts, as she rallied from four shots back on the final day.

It was a tense final day at Golfpark Holzhausern as Givens fired a final round 66 (-5) to pip Whitney Hillier, Alexandra Forsterling and Anna Foster to the title with a winning score of 13-under par.

The one-shot victory is Givens' first on the LET, which she joined back in 2012. Since then Givens has had several close calls and injury setbacks and even returned to Q-School in December to fight for her playing rights.

Givens Reflects On Her "Life Changing" Victory

"I can't believe it!" the 37-year-old said.

"I'm so excited and really proud of myself. My weekend had a nightmare start [because my clubs arrived late] so it's kind of fate that I managed to win this week. I took my chance.

"This is life changing. I was looking last year at whether I still wanted to play or not. I decided, 'no, come on, you've got this!' You've got the ability to play and still compete. I've worked really, really hard behind the scenes. To have this trophy means so much."

Dramatic Final Day Play At Golfpark Holzhausern

Sweden's Kajsa Arwefjall, a runner-up last year, held a three-shot lead before the start of play thanks to some exceptional golf earlier on. However, the 26-year-old dropped three shots in her first 10 holes to relinquish the lead and open the door to the chasing pack.

Givens and Hillier, two veterans on tour, would capitalise going out in 32 (-3) and 33 (-2) respectively to share the lead as they made the turn. Givens made a clutch birdie at the 10th thanks to a fine approach and putt before Hillier bounced back with a birdie of her own at the 14th following a pinpoint approach.

The short par-5 17th would soon prove decisive as Givens, playing in the penultimate group alongside Forsterling and Wales' Chloe Williams, found the green in two giving her a comfortable two-putt birdie. Hillier found trouble off the tee forcing her to awkwardly punch out from under the trees before missing a putt for birdie.

Givens Clinches Long-Awaited LET Victory

Givens made par on the closing hole and has a nervous wait transpired she watched on alongside compatriot and close friend Liz Young. Her Australian counterpart would miss both the fairway and green on the 18th eventually salvaging a par and that handed Givens her long-awaited LET victory.

Hillier ended the week on 12-under par alongside Forsterling and Irishwoman Foster who had her best finish on the LET.

Arwefjall's wait for a first win on the LET continued after she fired a final round 72 (+1) to finish the week at fifth.