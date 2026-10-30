Indian Golfer Pranavi Urs Makes Significant Gains At Wistron Ladies Open

Indian golfer Pranavi Urs delivered a stellar 4-under 68 in the second round of the Wistron Ladies Open, significantly improving her position and setting the stage for a strong finish in the prestigious tournament.

Key Points Pranavi Urs carded an impressive 4-under 68 in the second round of the Wistron Ladies Open.

Her strong performance moved her to 6-under par overall, gaining 21 positions to T-12.

This places her in contention for her third top-10 result of the season on the Ladies European Tour.

Urs showcased fine form, making five birdies against one bogey in the second round.

Local player Cheng-Hsuan Shih leads the tournament after the second round with a score of 12-under par.

Indian golfer Pranavi Urs carded an impressive 4-under 68 in the second round to move to 6-under par (70-68) after two rounds at the Wistron Ladies Open here. She carded five birdies against one bogey and gained 21 positions to head into the weekend at T-12. It gave her an opportunity to record her third top-10 result of the season.

Wistron Ladies Open Leaderboard

The leader after the second round is local player Cheng-Hsuan Shih with a score of 12-under par (66-66), followed closely by PK Kongkraphan of Thailand at 11-under par (70-63). Hannah Screen of England was third at 10-under par (67-67).

The Order of Merit leader Casandra Alexander of South Africa (64-71) is in T-4 alongside Juliana Hung of Taipei (69-66), resulting in a cluttered leaderboard after the two rounds.

Pranavi Urs's Second Round Highlights

Pranavi has been in fine form since bagging her historic individual gold medal and the team silver at the recent Asian Games in Japan. In the second round Pranavi, who is supported by Hero, made five birdies and one bogey for her score of 4-under 68.

Having begun her second round on the back nine Pranavi opened with a birdie on the 10th hole but instantly dropped the shot with a bogey on the 11th. However, this early bogey would be her only one for the round as she picked up shots on the 15th and 18th holes before finding another two birdies on the fourth and ninth holes to put herself within touching distance of another top 10 result on the Ladies European Tour.

Pranavi showcased her fine form during the second round as she made the green in regulation on the 13 of the 18 holes after having found the fairway off the tee on every single hole.

Other Top Performers

Cheng-Hsuan began her second round on the back nine and produced her second consecutive round of 6-under 66 to take the lead after 36 holes. She made seven birdies and one bogey in the second round.

Kongkraphan produced the low score of the week as she shot a 9-under 63 which included 10 birdies and one bogey to gain 31 positions and put herself into the lead group in the third round.

Order of Merit leader Casandra Alexander carded 1-under 71 following her opening round of 8-under 64 to fall to T-4 on the leaderboard. Her second round included three birdies and two bogeys.