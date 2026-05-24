Pranavi Urs, Diksha Dagar's Performance At Lalla Meryem Cup

Pranavi Urs and Diksha Dagar showcased their skills at the Lalla Meryem Cup, while Canadian teen Anna Huang clinched the title with a remarkable final round performance.

Photograph: Ladies European Tour/Instagram

Key Points Pranavi Urs concluded the Lalla Meryem Cup at T17 after a final round stumble.

Diksha Dagar finished at T20, improving her position with a final round of 2-under 71.

Canadian teenager Anna Huang won the Lalla Meryem Cup with a final round of 7-under 66.

Pranavi Urs experienced difficulties on the back nine of her final round, impacting her overall standing.

Anna Huang's stellar final round included six birdies and an eagle, securing her victory.

Pranavi Urs stumbled on the final day to finish T17 and while Diksha Dagar was T20 at the Lalla Meryem Cup, here.

Pranavi finished the week with a total score of 4-under par (70-71-74) while Diksha finished with a score of 3-under par (75-70-71).

Pranavi Urs' Performance Overview

Pranavi, the lead Indian all week, had a great start as she was in Tied-second after the first round and still in the Top-10 after two days.

She had above par card of the week at 1-over 74 and slipped down the order to finish at T-17.

That prevented her from securing her first top 10 finish since the Hero Women's Indian Open last year.

Diksha Dagar's Journey to T-20

Diksha had a difficult start to the week before she found form and a final round of 2-under 71 saw her to move up to T-20 at the end of the final round.

Earlier, Avani Prashanth and Hitaashee Bakshi missed the cut.

Anna Huang Secures the Title

Canadian Teen sensation Anna Huang secured the title after carding a final round 7-under 66 to record her first win of the 2026 season.

The 17 year old started the final round six shots behind the leader Kelsey Bennet but put together an impressive performance to rally back from behind as Kelsey struggled to replicate her form from the first two day during the final round.

Anna Huang finished the week with a score of 14-under par (70-69-66) while Kelsey bennet played and even par final round to finish the week at 13-under par (68-65-73).

Final Round Details

Pranavi began her final round with an early birdie on the second hole and picked up a second stroke by the fifth.

However, starting with her first bogey of the day on the ninth hole Pranavi dropped three shots in five holes as she made bogeys on the 11th and 13th holes in addition to the ninth.

She made birdie on the 15th hole before a late bogey on the 17th saw her finish the day at 1-over par.

Diksha started the final round with three birdies in the first five holes and was 3-under par before the turn. But things went downward on the back nine.

She double bogeyed the 10th hole and then dropped another shot on the 12th hole with a bogey before stabilising with a pair of birdies on the 15th and 16th holes to close the round with a score of 2-under par.

The eventual winner Anna Huang had a stellar final day which saw her make six birdies, one bogey and an eagle to record her strongest round of the week and claim the title. Kelsey Bennet registered four birdies and four bogeys in her final round.

Anna Morgan (68) and Anna Zanusso (70) finished in T-3 with a score of 10-under par.