Indian golf sensation Pranavi Urs, fresh off her Asian Games gold medal, is set to defend her Atri Invitational title at the prestigious Bombay Presidency Golf Club, leading a diverse field of top professionals and emerging talents.

Photograph: Andy Chua/Reuters

Key Points Pranavi Urs will look to defend her Atri Invitational title, which she won last year as the first Indian woman professional in a mixed-gender event.

The 54-hole professional event, with a prize purse of Rs 2 crore, will feature a strong field of men and women professionals, amateurs, and young players.

Leading performers Bhullar and Kochhar, who won last week's event, are set to compete, with Bhullar aiming to bounce back after finishing runner-up.

The women's field is led by WGAI Order of Merit winner Ridhima Dilawari, alongside other notable players.

Young talents like Raghav Chugh and experienced players such as Shiv Kapur will also participate, adding depth to the contest.

Pranavi Urs will look to defend her Atri Invitational title, which she won last year to become the first Indian woman professional to win a mixed-gender event in the country, when the IGPL tournament tees off here on Tuesday.

Since that historic triumph, Pranavi has added another major milestone to her career by winning a gold medal at the Asian Games.

The 54-hole professional event, carrying a prize purse of Rs 2 crore, with the winner taking home Rs 30 lakh, will feature a strong field of men and women professionals, alongside amateurs and young players, at the iconic Bombay Presidency Golf Club (BPGC).

Top Contenders And Prize Money

Bhullar and Kochhar, two of the leading performers on the AM Green IGPL circuit, will have plenty to play for.

Kochhar, who won last week's event in Pune, will be keen to maintain his momentum, while Bhullar, who finished runner-up, will look to bounce back and add another title to his impressive tally on the league.

Bhullar will tee off alongside SSP Chawrasia and Syed Saqib Ahmed of Flying Man Kolkata Tigers GC, while Kochhar will start alongside Aman Raj of Atri Mumbai Garudas GC and Chiragh Kumar of RVR Delhi Blue Bulls GC.

Diverse Field Of Golfers

The tournament, however, holds special significance for Pranavi, who returns as the defending champion and one of India's most accomplished women golfers this year, having won gold at the Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya.

The women's field is led by Women's Golf Association of India (WGAI) Order of Merit winner Ridhima Dilawari. Others in the fray include Sneha Singh, Vidhatri Urs, Shrestha Shukla, Jahnavi Prakhya, Amandeep Drall, Anvvi Dahiya, Seher Atwal, Neha Tripathi, Mannat Brar and Jasmine Shekar.

The younger brigade will also be keen to make its mark, led by Raghav Chugh of Phoenix Hyderabad Firebirds GC, who finished runner-up to Bhullar in Hyderabad. Veer Ganapathy of GolfKonnekt Bengaluru Stallions GC, Danish Verman of Green Fuels Vizag Dolphins GC, and Chaitanya Pandey and Kanav Chauhan of Auro Realty Goa Eagles GC are among the youngsters capable of making an impression.

Experienced players such as Shiv Kapur of RVR Delhi Blue Bulls GC, Udayan Mane of Atri Mumbai Garudas GC, Pukhraj Singh Gill of Unico Gurugram Tuskers GC, Sachin Baisoya of Phoenix Hyderabad Firebirds GC and C Muniyappa of Krishna Punjab Raptors GC will add depth to the contest.