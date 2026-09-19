Pranavi Urs Breaks Into Top 10 At La Sella Open Halfway Mark

Indian golfer Pranavi Urs has made a significant move into the top 10 at the La Sella Open, showcasing resilience with a strong second-round performance despite weather disruptions, positioning herself for a potential high finish.

Key Points Pranavi Urs secured a top 10 position at the La Sella Open, finishing the second round at 4-under 140.

Urs demonstrated resilience with a 1-under 71 round despite challenging weather conditions, including four birdies.

She is currently seven shots behind the leader, England's Charlotte Heath, who holds a commanding 11-under lead.

Other Indian participants, including Avani Prashanth, Diksha Dagar, Vani Kapoor, and Hitaashee Bakshi, are struggling to make the cut.

This performance positions Urs for another strong finish, following her tied fifth place at the Dutch Ladies Open.

Pranavi Urs strengthened her position among the leading players at the La Sella Open, moving into the top 10 at the halfway stage after a battling 1-under 71 in the second round which took her total to 4-under 140. The Hero-backed Indian, who opened with a 69, is currently seven shots behind halfway leader Charlotte Heath of England, who surged to 11-under 133 after a spectacular 65. Play was again disrupted by weather conditions, with the second round yet to be completed.

Urs' Resilient Performance Amidst Challenges

Pranavi has been the standout Indian in the field and produced a gritty round in difficult conditions, mixing four birdies with three bogeys. She made an early move with back-to-back birdies on the third and fourth holes before dropping a shot on the ninth to make the turn at 1-under. The back nine proved more eventful. Pranavi slipped to consecutive bogeys on the 13th and 14th holes. But she showed composure late in the round, finishing strongly with birdies on the 17th and 18th to return to the clubhouse with a round under par. Her current position puts her in contention for another strong finish after her best result of the season so far came at the Dutch Ladies Open, where she finished tied fifth.

Other Indian Golfers' Struggles

Among the other Indians, Avani Prashanth is currently tied 49th at 2-over 146 after rounds of 74 and 72 and remains around the projected cut line, which stood at 2-over when play was suspended. Diksha Dagar is tied 87th at 5-over 149 following rounds of 72 and 77, while Vani Kapoor is tied 103rd at 6-over after scores of 76 and 74. Hitaashee Bakshi is tied 117th at 9-over. She was 4-over for her second round through 15 holes when play was suspended.

Heath Leads The Field At Halfway Mark

At the top, Heath produced one of the standout rounds of the day to establish a four-shot advantage. The English woman exploded out of the blocks with six birdies on the front nine, making three in succession to start her round before adding another three birdies on the seventh, eighth and ninth. She continued her charge after the turn, making another birdie on the 11th before producing an eagle on the 12th. Two late bogeys on the 15th and 16th checked her momentum, but she still signed for a brilliant 65 and a commanding halfway lead at 11-under. Australia's Maddison Hinson-Tolchard is second at 7-under 137 (70-67), while England's Alice Hewson is third at 6-under 138 (70-68).