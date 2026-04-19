Pranavi Urs Improves Position At Joburg Ladies Open

Indian golfer Pranavi Urs made a significant climb at the Joburg Ladies Open, while French players dominated the leaderboard in the Ladies European Tour event.

Photograph: Diksha Dagar/Instagram

Key Points Pranavi Urs carded a 3-under 70, improving her position to 30th at the Joburg Ladies Open.

French golfers Camille Chevalier and Celine Herbin lead the Joburg Ladies Open at 16-under par.

Agathe Laisne trails the leaders by one shot after a sensational 8-under round.

Several other Indian golfers, including Diksha Dagar, missed the cut at the Joburg Ladies Open.

Pranavi Urs, the lone Indian in the weekend rounds, carded 3-under 70 to rise up to the 30th place at the Joburg Ladies Open on the Ladies European Tour here.

After 70-74 on the first two days, she had six birdies against three bogeys and reached 5-under for 54 holes and was placed a respectable T-30th in the Euros 330,000 event.

Indian Golfers' Performance at Joburg Ladies Open

The other Indian golfers, Diksha Dagar, Tvesa Malik, Avani Prashanth and Hitaashee Bakshi, missed the 36-hole cut at the Par-73 course measuring 6710 yards.

French Golfers Dominate the Leaderboard

Three French golfers, all past winners on Ladies European Tour (LET), Camille Chevalier, Celine Herbin and Agathe Laisne went low on moving day at Randpark Golf Club. They will now play in the final group.

Chevalier and Herbin lead the way on 16-under par after carding rounds of 67 (-6) and 68 (-5) respectively in South Africa.

Laisne, meanwhile, a recent winner at the Ford Women's NSW Open, trails her counterparts by one-shot following a sensational 65 (-8) on the third day. This scorecard included a monster 45-foot birdie on the final hole.

Key Moments from the Third Round

Herbin shared the 36-hole lead with USA's Brianna Navarrosa but fell back early doors after carding a double-bogey at the 1st. The two-time LET winner bounced back brilliantly birdying the next hole before adding another at the 9th.

Herbin came alive on the back-nine birdying the 13th before rolling in a lovely eagle on the 14th following an exceptional approach.

A birdie-birdie finish for the Frenchwoman would see her reclaim her share of the lead at the top of leaderboard. Herbin, 43-years-old, is chasing a third LET victory this week.

Chevalier, meanwhile, playing in the same group, went bogey-free for the second day in a row at Randpark Golf Club. The scorecard included birdies at the 5th, 6th, 9th, 10th, 12th and 18th after a clutch putt in front of the South African fans on the final hole.

Contenders for the Title

In a tie for fourth on 13-under par sit Navarrosa, Australia's Kirsten Rudgeley and Sweden's Kajsa Arwefjall. All three are chasing a maiden victory on the LET.

One back from them sits the danger woman in the equation, South Africa's Casandra Alexander. Slovenia's Pia Babnik and France's Ariane Klotz round off the top-10 in a tie for eighth on 11-under par.

The Ladies European Tour provides opportunities for golfers to compete internationally. Indian players' participation in such events can inspire more women to take up golf in India. The Joburg Ladies Open is an important event for players seeking to improve their world ranking and gain exposure.