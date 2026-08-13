Indian Golfers Face Early Challenge At Swiss Ladies Open

Indian golfers Pranavi Urs and Diksha Dagar have made a modest start at the Swiss Ladies Open, with Tvesa Malik also competing, as Spanish players lead and England's Alice Hewson targets a historic third consecutive win.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ladies European Tour/Twitter

Key Points Indian golfers Pranavi Urs and Diksha Dagar had a modest start at the Swiss Ladies Open.

Pranavi Urs finished 1-under 70, placing tied 16th, while Diksha Dagar was even par 71, tied 32nd.

Tvesa Malik, another Indian golfer, finished 1-over, tied 65th, in her first LET start since May.

Spanish golfers Luna Sobron Galmes and Amaia Latorre share the lead with 6-under 65.

England's Alice Hewson is attempting a historic third consecutive victory at the Swiss Ladies Open.

India's Pranavi Urs and Diksha Dagar were off to a modest start in the opening round of the Swiss Ladies Open even as a Spanish duo took the early lead in the event.

The Indian duo, both backed by Hero, carded 1-under 70 and even par 71 after early tee offs. Pranavi was tied 16th, while Diksha was T-32, though more than half the field was yet to finish the first round.

Tvesa Malik's Return To Ladies European Tour

Tvesa Malik, also supported by Hero, is making her first LET start since May in Mauritius. She finished 1-over with two birdies, one bogey and a double bogey and lying tied 65th. Tvesa was a runner-up in 2024, when she lost to Alice Hewson, who is aiming for a third win at the event.

Leaders And Hewson's Quest For A Three-Peat

Spain's Luna Sobron Galmes and Amaia Latorre were tied for the top spot with cards of 6-under 65 each, while another Spaniard Blanca Fernandez (66) was third.

England's Hewson who is aiming for an unprecedented three-peat of victories in the competition had just started the round but was 1-over after two holes. The 28-year-old earned her second Ladies European Tour (LET) win at this event in 2024 defeating India's Tvesa Malik in a playoff before defending her title in style with a dominant five-shot victory last time out.

Swedish legend Annika Sorenstam was the last player to three-peat on the LET when she won the HP Open (later renamed the Scandinavian TPC hosted by Annika) in 2004, 2005 and 2006 on home soil.

As for form, Hewson has enjoyed a fine month on home turf making the cut at the co-sanctioned ISPS HANDA Women's Scottish Open and AIG Women's Open before finishing T6 at last week's PIF London Championship.