Asian Games Gold Medallist Pranavi Urs Ready For Indian Open Challenge

Asian Games gold medallist Pranavi Urs brings her winning momentum to the Hero Women's Indian Open, aiming for victory on her home turf at the DLF Golf and Country Club starting October 22.

Photograph: Andy Chua/Reuters

Key Points Asian Games gold medallist Pranavi Urs is poised for the Hero Women's Indian Open, starting on October 22.

Her recent gold medal has significantly boosted her career and holds potential to elevate women's golf in India.

Pranavi feels confident playing at the DLF Golf and Country Club, considering it her "home turf".

She expressed a desire to compete against defending champion Shannon Tan of Singapore, with whom she shared an intense competition in Japan.

Pranavi is determined to avoid a repeat of the past, confidently stating she hopes Shannon won't need to inform her of a win on the 18th green.

Asian Games gold medallist golfer Pranavi Urs is looking to carry her red-hot form into the Hero Women's Indian Open starting here on October 22.

Pranavi Urs's Confidence After Asian Games Gold

The shiny piece of yellow metal has not only given solid direction to the young professional golfer's career, the achievement has the potential to change the face of women's golf in the country.

The pride of donning the national colours in Aichi-Nagoya would stay a lifetime, but teeing off for the Indian Open -- her national open scheduled from October 22-25 here -- is no less important.

Pranavi is happy to be back at the DLF Golf and Country Club, which is "home turf", and the familiarity could well turn it her way come Sunday.

If she could choose an opponent to duel, it would be defending champion Shannon Tan of Singapore.

The two bonded over the intense competition in Japan, but for Shannon, Pranavi would not have known when she rolled in the winning putt. That was then, and Pranavi is confident the slip will not be repeated.

The confidence of mounting the podium as the Asian Games champion came out in full force as she said, "I hope Shannon does not have to inform me (of the win) on the 18th green."