Pranavi Urs's Stellar Performance Propels India In Asian Games Golf

Indian golfer Pranavi Sharath Urs delivered a sensational 7-under 63 at the Asian Games, catapulting herself into individual medal contention and significantly boosting the women's team's chances for a podium finish.

Key Points Pranavi Sharath Urs shot a remarkable 7-under 63, placing her second individually at the Asian Games golf event.

Her stellar round significantly boosted the Indian women's team, moving them into bronze medal position.

Pranavi is just two shots behind the leader, Shannon Tan, heading into the final rounds.

The performance provides crucial momentum for Pranavi ahead of the upcoming Hero Women's Indian Open.

India's men's team is currently in fifth place, with Saptak Talwar tied for seventh individually.

The unstoppable Pranavi Sharath Urs fired a blistering 7-under 63 at the Kasugai Country Club East Course during the Asian Games golf competition.

Urs started her opening round with back-to-back birdies, sinking four in her first six holes before adding three more in a spectacular stretch from the 13th to the 16th.

What was even better was that there was no bogey as her 63 catapulted her into sole second place.

Her spectacular charge also transformed the women's team competition, lifting India into the bronze-medal position at seven-under-par 273 as Diksha Dagar (71-73) was T-21st and Aditi Ashok (71-74) was T-25. The two best scores in each round count towards the team medals.

Pranavi's two-round tally of 11-under-par 129 leaves her just two shots behind Tan (63-64), who sits at 13-under.

Pranavi's Stellar Round And Team Impact

Pranavi was later asked about cricket's popularity and many cricketers taking to golf and she quipped, "I think Virat should start golf, he would make golf so popular in India."

Meanwhile in the men's section, Saptak Talwar (66-68), who was third after the first round slipped in the second round despite 2-under 68 and is now 6-under and tied 7th. The leader is still Taipei's Wang We Hsuan (65-66) at 9-under but he is tied with China's Ding Wenyi, who two years ago won the Asian Amateur Championships in Japan and soon after that turned pro. Ding (67-64) is also 9-under.

Japanese duo Kazuki Higa (65-67) and former Hero Indian Open champion Keita Nakajima (66-66) are tied third.

Japan (264), China (265) and Korea (266) hold the top three spots in men's team competition with India (273) in fifth place, one behind Chinese Taipei (269) who are fourth.

Momentum For Upcoming Tournaments

The showing and the bigger picture is not lost on Pranavi. With the Hero Women's Indian Open only a couple of weeks away, a strong Asian Games showing could provide valuable momentum.

"Always good to be in contention. Unfortunately, there haven't been a lot of times where I've been in contention on Tour. So to kind of get that momentum going towards the Hero Women's Indian Open in a couple weeks is a good sign," said the Hero supported golfer.

With 36 holes still to play, India are suddenly in the thick of the battle for medals, possibly gold in both individual and team, Indian women are five behind new leaders China and four behind second placed Singapore.

Pranavi's Strategic Play

Pranavi's round had clean ball-striking, aggressive but controlled approach play and enough magic on the greens to keep the birdies flowing.

She began with a 20-foot birdie putt on the first hole and never looked back.

She said, "The game was pretty solid from tee-to-green. Didn't really have any bad shots. A very good, solid round, and that was that," said Pranavi, summing up a round that was anything but ordinary.

Her secret was hardly complicated.

"I put myself in good positions off the tee, which gave me good numbers to hit the approach shots. Some of the shots that I got, I was really comfortable with those numbers, and I stuck it in to five feet," she said. "Just hitting fairways and greens, that's always been my game plan."

Pranavi's game held firm and solid and India were in the hunt as she walked off the course.

The round was even more valuable for India because neither of her teammates could match her scoring spree.

Diksha Dagar slipped to tied 21st at four-over, while Aditi Ashok was tied 25th at five-over. Pranavi's seven-under therefore provided the huge injection the Indian team needed, taking them to seven-under overall and into third place behind China and Singapore.

Looking Ahead To The Final Rounds

The individual battle, however, is where the drama is likely to intensify. Pranavi will play in the final group in Friday's third round, just two shots behind Shannon Tan.

"I've been out there in the final group a few times, and I've always enjoyed it. I've enjoyed the pressure," said Pranavi.

But Pranavi is refusing to get ahead of herself. "I'm not thinking about anything as of now, I'm just thinking about tomorrow's round."

When asked about the popularity of cricket and that many cricketers are playing golf now, she said with a smile, "For a change they should come watch us."

She pointed out that several cricketers have taken up golf.

Among them is former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh, with whom she has played.

"He's a very good player, hits the ball miles, but it can go on either side," she said.

For Pranavi, the next two rounds are a big test. With Tan in her sights, Pranavi enters the final groups on Friday carrying India's strongest individual medal challenge - while her performance has simultaneously kept the women's team firmly in the hunt for an Asian Games podium finish.