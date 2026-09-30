Pranavi Urs, Saptak Talwar Lead India's Charge In Asian Games Golf

Indian golfers Pranavi Urs and Saptak Talwar have made a stellar start at the Asian Games, with Urs securing second place and Talwar tied for third in their respective individual categories after the opening round, positioning India strongly in the golf competition.

Photograph: John Jones-USA TODAY Sports/via Reuters

Key Points Pranavi Urs fired a four-under 66, placing her second in the individual women's standings, three shots behind leader Shannon Tan.

Saptak Talwar shot a four-under 66, securing a tied third position in the men's individual competition, one shot off the lead.

The Indian women's team is tied sixth, while the men's team is tied fifth after the opening round of the Asian Games golf event.

Aditi Ashok and Diksha Dagar are tied 18th with one-over 71 each, contributing to the women's team score.

Talwar expressed excitement about participating in the Asian Games and confidence in staying in contention for the coming days.

Golfer Pranavi Urs fired a stellar four-under 66 to lie second in the individual standings, while the Indian women's team was tied sixth after the opening round of the Asian Games here on Wednesday.

With the two best scores counting towards the team competition, India posted a team score of three-under and were tied sixth. Singapore led with eight-under, four shots clear of Korea, China and Chinese Taipei, who were tied on four-under.

Among the men, Saptak Talwar also shot a four-under 66 to lie tied third, just one shot behind co-leaders Kazuki Higa of Japan and Wang Wei Hsuan of Chinese Taipei

Higa and Hsuan carded a five-under 65 each at the challenging Kasugai Country Club East Course. The sun finally came out after almost a week of incessant rain and soggy conditions.

Pranavi Urs Shines In Individual Play

Pranavi, making her second Asian Games appearance, was sole second, three shots behind leader Shannon Tan of Singapore, who carded a 63.

The two players started from opposite sides of the course.

The other two Indian women golfers at the Games, 2023 Asian Games silver medallist Aditi Ashok and Diksha Dagar, carded one-over 71 each to lie tied 18th.

Aditi had a triple bogey on either side of the course along with five birdies, while Diksha had two birdies and three bogeys.

Indian Men's Golfers' Performance

Among the men, the spotlight was on Talwar, who has been enjoying a strong season and leads the PGTI Order of Merit. He shot 66 with five birdies and a late bogey to lie tied third.

Yuvraj Sandhu, who had a strong showing in France last week, shot one-over 71, as did Veer Ahlawat. Both were tied 23rd.

The Indian men were tied fifth and six shots behind leaders, Japan who were two shots ahead of China and Korea.

Detailed Round Analysis

While Tan had a terrific day with nine birdies against two bogeys, Pranavi rallied from a bogey start on the 10th and went on to shoot three birdies in a span of four holes from the 12th to the 15th. She added two more birdies on her second nine on the fifth and the eighth, and was pleased with her start.

The Japanese men's challenge was led by the diminutive Kazuki Higa, a former Japan Tour Order of Merit winner, who shot 5-under 65 and shared the lead with Taipei's in-form Wang Wei-Hsuan (65).

Japan's Keita Nakajima was tied third alongside Talwar, Korea's Doyeob Mun and China's Yunhe Zheng, who carded 66 each.

Player Reactions And Outlook

Talwar was thrilled to finally make it to the Asian Games. "Back in 2022-23, I was hoping to get to the Games but missed out. Now it is nice to be here."

Speaking of his round said, "I think for the first 12 roles, I felt like I should have been lower and I felt like I was hitting well, putting well but I just kept over reading some of the some of the putts and then lost my rhythm off the tee and kind of put myself in some dodgy positions.

"I got away with bogey on one hole (14th) where I had a plugged lie. But I'm pleased that I did not drop anything coming in. I am still staying in the run for the next few days."

Sandhu said, "I came in straight from France, where I had a great week. But I had almost no practice here â just got in nine holes. Then we had pelting rain. I hit 16 greens, which were woolly and I had as many as four three-putts and that cost me. Hopefully I can make up as there are three more days."