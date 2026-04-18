Pranavi Urs Survives Cut At Joburg Ladies Open

Pranavi Urs advances to the weekend rounds at the Joburg Ladies Open, while other Indian golfers Tvesa Malik and Diksha Dagar narrowly miss the cut, as Celine Herbin and Brianna Navarrosa share the lead.

Photograph: Diksha Dagar/Instagram

Key Points Pranavi Urs is the only Indian golfer to make the cut at the Joburg Ladies Open.

Tvesa Malik and Diksha Dagar missed the cut by a single stroke at the Joburg Ladies Open.

Celine Herbin and Brianna Navarrosa are tied for the lead after two rounds at 11-under par.

Camille Chevalier is in solo third place after a round of 66 at the Joburg Ladies Open.

Pranavi Urs was the sole Indian to make the cut as she scraped through into the weekend rounds on the cutline at the Joburg Ladies Open here.

Pranavi, who carded 3-under 70 on the opening day at the Par-73 Randpark Golf Club, added 1-over 74.

Pranavi flirted with danger as she turned in 1-under 36, but then had four bogeys against just two birdies. She even bogeyed her closing hole, the ninth, but managed to survive by a whisker. She was tied 52nd.

Indian Golfers Miss the Cut

Two of the other four Indians in the field this week, Tvesa Malik (72-73) and Diksha Dagar (72-73), missed the cut by one. Avani Prashanth (75-74) and Hitaashee Bakshi (77-74) missed by a bigger margin.

Herbin and Navarrosa Lead the Way

France's Celine Herbin and USA's Brianna Navarrosa shared the lead after two rounds. The second round finished early on Saturday as play was suspended earlier due to darkness. Fifteen players had to come in the morning to resume their round.

The pair had completed their second rounds on Friday at 11-under par through 36 holes on a rain-ridden day at Randpark Golf Club.

Herbin, 43, made the most of dry morning conditions firing a 67 (-6) to set the early target. The Frenchwoman, a two-time winner on the Ladies European Tour (LET), got off to a hot start birdying five of her first seven holes in South Africa.

A string of pars followed before Herbin birdied the par-5 14th and 18th after hitting the green in two. Herbin is chasing a third LET victory.

Navarrosa meanwhile had to deal with a more testing, wet afternoon carding early birdies at the 12th and 18th before the horn sounded due to the threat of thunder and lightning in the area.

Returning for the restart following a 45-minute suspension, the 23-year-old proved rain was no hinderance as she carded three birdies in a row at the 2nd, 3rd and 4th to move into the solo lead.

Chevalier in Solo Third

In solo third on 10-under par sits France's Camille Chevalier who matched the round of the week 66 (-7). Chevalier, a one-time winner in Hero Women's Indian Open on the LET, did not drop a single shot on Friday at Randpark Golf Club.

The Ladies European Tour provides opportunities for Indian golfers to compete internationally and gain valuable experience. The Hero Women's Indian Open, mentioned in the article, is a significant event on the LET calendar held annually in India. Indian players will look to improve their performance in upcoming LET events.