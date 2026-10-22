Tamburlini Takes Early Lead At Women's Indian Open

Switzerland's Chiara Tamburlini surged to the top of the leaderboard on day one of the Women's Indian Open in Gurugram, while Indian hopefuls Pranavi Urs and Avani Prasanth are well-placed in a tie for fifth.

Photograph: Andy Chua/Reuters

Key Points Switzerland's Chiara Tamburlini leads the Women's Indian Open after day one with a 5-under 67.

Indian golfers Pranavi Urs and Avani Prasanth are tied for fifth place after the first round.

Pranavi Urs played with a stomach bug but managed a two-under 70 on Thursday.

Play was stopped due to darkness on Thursday, with Sweden's Andrea Lignell still on the 18th fairway.

Round 2 of the tournament is scheduled to resume at 6:40 am on Friday.

India's Pranavi Urs and Avani Prasanth were tied fifth as Switzerland's Chiara Tamburlini, with a 5-under 67, made a late surge to the top of the pack on day one of the Women's Indian Open here on Thursday.

Tamburlini's Strong Start And Indian Hopes

Shooting a flawless 4-under 68, Singapore's Shannon Tan was tied second with Argentina's Magdalena Simmermacher, here at the DLF Golf and Country Club.

Sweden's Andrea Lignell was on the 18th fairway when darkness stopped play at 5:57 pm.

Tamburlini said, "I hit quite a few fairways and felt quite comfortable with my irons as well. I converted a lot of putts, and the putter was definitely what made it possible to go low."

Playing in the morning group with Shannon, Pranavi could have fared better than the two-under 70 had she not been bothered by a stomach bug.

"The (ailment) is not good for this golf course considering how challenging it is. I just had to keep it all together and play, which I did very well," said Pranavi.

It was also a day of contrasting fortunes for Tvesa Malik and Diksha Dagar, with the former at tied -9th with an under-par card of 71, and the latter at tied 62nd with a five-over 77.

The action will resume in Round 2 at 6:40am on Friday.