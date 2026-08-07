Urs And Ashok Make Strong Start At PIF London Championship

Indian golf stars Pranavi Urs and Aditi Ashok have made a promising start at the PIF London Championship, carding two-under 71 to position themselves within sight of the Top-10 leaderboard.

Photograph: India_All Sports/X

Key Points Pranavi Urs and Aditi Ashok scored two-under 71 in the opening round of the PIF London Championship.

Both Indian golfers are currently tied for 12th position, four shots behind leader Anna Huang.

Diksha Dagar and Avani Prashanth are further down the leaderboard after their first rounds.

Pranavi Urs's round included three birdies and two bogeys, while Aditi Ashok had a cleaner card with three birdies and one bogey.

Canada's Anna Huang leads the championship after an impressive round of 67, featuring an eagle.

Indian golfers Pranavi Urs and Aditi Ashok produced identical cards of two-under 71 in the opening round to stay in sight of the Top-10 at the PIF London Championship at the Par-73 Centurion Club. The duo was four shots behind the leader, Canada's Anna Huang (67), and tied for the 12th position with five others.

Indian Golfers' Performance At London Championship

The other two Indians in the field, Diksha Dagar (75) and Avani Prashanth (79), were tied 54th and tied 101 respectively. Pranavi started from the 10th and went two-under in her first four holes before dropping two strokes. She picked three birdies against one bogey in the final stretch of six holes for a 71.

Aditi had a cleaner card with three birdies against just one bogey. She also started from the 10th and picked two birdies in the last four holes to make it a good day. Diksha opened with a birdie but gave away two shots on the next two holes and one more before she turned in two-over. On the back nine she had two each of birdies and bogeys for a 75.

Huang, a three-time Ladies European Tour (LET) winner began her day on the 10th tee and rolled in birdies on the 13th and 16th holes before making an eagle on 18.