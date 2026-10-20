Soorma Clinches Gold, Singh Bags Silver In Para Games Discus

Indian para-athletes Pranav Soorma and Ram Ratan Singh have made the nation proud by securing gold and silver medals respectively in the men's discus throw at the Asian Para Games in Nagoya on Tuesday, with Soorma also setting a new Asian record.

Photograph: Screengrab

Key Points Pranav Soorma clinched a gold medal in the men's discus throw combined F51/52/53 event at the Asian Para Games on Tuesday.

Soorma set a new Asian record with a throw of 11.66m in his fourth attempt.

Compatriot Ram Ratan Singh secured a silver medal in the same event with a throw of 10.35m.

The placings for athletes of different classifications were decided using the Raza Point System, which adjusts scores based on impairment levels.

Iran's Alireza Hemami won bronze despite a longer throw, due to the classification adjustments of the Raza Point System.

India's Pranav Soorma clinched gold medal in the men's discus throw combined F51/52/53 event with an Asian record while compatriot Ram Ratan Singh won silver in the Asian Para Games here on Tuesday.

The 32-year-old Soorma, who had won gold in the club throw F51 event in the previous Asian Para Games in China, sent his discus to a distance of 11.66m in his fourth attempt to take the top spot and set a new Asian record.

India's Medal Haul And Asian Record

Singh, 31, produced a throw of 10.35m in his second attempt to win the silver. Both Soorma and Singh are F51 athletes.

Iran's Alireza Hemami, a F53 athlete, took the bronze with his fourth round throw of 20.20m.

Though Hemami recorded a longer distance, he was placed below Soorma and Singh on the basis of Raza Point System used for deciding the placings of athletes of different classifications who competed in a combined event.

Understanding The Raza Point System

The system converts an athlete's performance into a standardised point score after making classification adjustments. Athletes with a higher or more severe degree of impairment may rank higher in a combined event even with a shorter distance or lower time as their scores are weighted relative to their classification.

The F51 classification is for athletes with a high degree of movement limitation in the trunk, legs and hands, alongside a low-to-moderate degree of affected arm movement.

Athletes having near similar classifications can be clubbed together if there are not enough competitors in a particular event.

The F51-F57 group covers athletes who compete in a seated position and who have lower body impairments, limb deficiencies, impaired muscle power, impaired range of movement, or leg length differences.