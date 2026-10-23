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Pranav Soorma Wins Gold, Dharamvir Takes Bronze At Asian Para Games

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk October 23, 2026 17:59 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Indian para-athletes Pranav Soorma and Dharamvir showcased exceptional talent at the Asian Para Games, clinching gold and bronze respectively in the men's club throw F51 event.

Photograph: Screengrab

Photograph: Screengrab

Key Points

  • Pranav Soorma won the gold medal in the men's club throw F51 event at the Asian Para Games on Friday.
  • Soorma defended his gold from the previous edition, setting a new Games record of 32.87m.
  • Dharamvir secured the bronze medal in the same event with a throw of 27.71m.
  • Korea's Jiwon Jung claimed the silver medal with 28.40m.
  • The F51 classification is for field athletes with significant trunk, leg, and hand movement limitations, competing in seated positions.

India's Pranav Soorma won the gold medal in the men's club throw F51 event at Asian Para Games while Dharamvir clinched the bronze in the same event here on Friday.

Soorma defended the gold he had won in the previous edition with a Games record of 32.87m. He had won a silver in the 2024 Paris Paralympics.

 

Korea's Jiwon Jung took the silver with 28.40m while Dharamvir got the bronze with 27.71m.

F51 is for field athletes who have movement affected to a high degree in the trunk, legs and hands, and low to moderate degree affecting arm movement. All of them compete in seated positions.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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