How Pranati Nayak Won Silver At FIG World Challenge Cup

Indian gymnast Pranati Nayak clinched a silver medal in the women's vault event at the FIG World Challenge Cup 2026 in Tashkent, showcasing her resilience and skill on the international stage.

Photograph: Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

Key Points Pranati Nayak wins silver in women's vault at the FIG World Challenge Cup in Tashkent.

The Indian gymnast achieved an average score of 13.025 in the vault event.

Nayak credits perseverance and faith for her success after facing challenging months.

Vietnam's Thi Quynh Nhu Nguyen secured the gold medal in the same event.

Pranati Nayak thanks her coach, support staff, and institutions for their support.

India's Pranati Nayak clinched silver medal in the women's vault event at the FIG World Challenge Cup 2026 in Tashkent.

The 31-year-old Odisha gymnast, a three-time Asian Championship medallist, secured an average score of 13.025 after registering 12.950 and 12.700 across her two vaults in the final on Saturday.

Nayak's Performance and Competition

Vietnam's Thi Quynh Nhu Nguyen won the gold medal with a score of 13.375, while Uzbekistan's Shakhinabonu Yusufova claimed bronze with 12.950.

Another Indian finalist, Protistha Samanta, finished sixth with a score of 12.850.

Pranati Nayak's Reaction to Her Win

Reflecting on her achievement in a social media post, Pranati said the past few months had been challenging but credited perseverance and faith for helping her bounce back.

"The last couple of months have not been easy," Nayak, who trains at the Odisha AM/NS India Gymnastics High Performance Centre in Bhubaneswar, wrote on her social media account.

"There were moments of doubt, setbacks and hard days, but through it all, I never stopped believing. And standing at the podium with this medal was proof that patience, perseverance and faith always give back to you," she said.

Gratitude and Support

Pranati also thanked her coach Ashok Mishra, support staff and institutions including the Sports Authority of India, Gymnastics Federation of India and the AM/NS India High Performance Centre for their backing.

"Thank you to everyone who kept me in their wishes and stood by me through every phase. Proud of this moment. Thank you god for everything," she added.