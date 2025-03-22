HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Sports » India's Pranati Nayak wins bronze at FIG World Cup

India's Pranati Nayak wins bronze at FIG World Cup

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Aadharsh A.V.
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

March 22, 2025 21:43 IST

x

Pranati Nayak

IMAGE: Pranati is the third Indian gymnast to win an international medal on the vault, after Dipa Karmakar and Aruna Reddy. Photograph: Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

Indian gymnast Pranati Nayak on Saturday secured a bronze medal in the Vault Final at the FIG Artistic Gymnastics Apparatus World Cup in Antalya, Turkey.

Pranati is the third Indian gymnast to win an international medal on the vault, after Dipa Karmakar (2018 Mersin Gold, 2018 Cottbus bronze) and Aruna Reddy (2018 World Cup in Melbourne).

The 29-year-old, who represented the country at the Tokyo Olympics, came up with a total score of 13.417 in the vault final to finish third, behind American duo of Jayla Hang (13.667) and Claire Pease (13.567).

"It is a great feeling to start the year with a medal. It is a good confidence booster for me. I had won last year as well, so I'm feeling really happy," Nayak, who had scored 13.317 in the vault qualification, said.

"My next target is winning medals at Asia Championships and World championships," she added.

Pranati had clinched the bronze medal in the women's vault event of the FIG Apparatus World Cup in Cairo before the Paris Olympics last year.

She also won vault bronze medals at the Asian Championships in 2019 (Ulaanbaatar) and 2022 (Doha).

She has battled through a series of injuries and was left disheartened after missing out on a berth for the Paris Olympics. However, with the support of her coach Ashok Kumar Mishra, she has regained her confidence.

"She has been with me for the last four years, and I'm extremely pleased that she was able to secure a bronze medal this year after finishing third last year as well," said Mishra, who now trains athletes at the Odisha AM/NS India Gymnastics High Performance Centre.

"It hasn't been easy for her. She has struggled with injuries, including an elbow issue. There was a time when she considered retiring, but I kept encouraging her, telling her she still has much to offer. She delivered in the finals. Now our next goal is to make it to the finals of the World Championships," he said.

 

She competed at the 2014 and 2018 Commonwealth Games, as well as at the 2014 and 2018 Asian Games. She also represented the country in the 2014, 2017, and 2019 World Championships. 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Aadharsh A.V.© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

'Surprised'! Minister reacts to Dipa Karmakar's exit
'Surprised'! Minister reacts to Dipa Karmakar's exit
India's creative plan for 2026 Commonwealth Games
India's creative plan for 2026 Commonwealth Games
Mary Kom, Paes, Saina on panel to groom Olympians
Mary Kom, Paes, Saina on panel to groom Olympians
'Produnova queen' Karmakar announces retirement
'Produnova queen' Karmakar announces retirement
'I can't see Junoon in current generation of gymnasts'
'I can't see Junoon in current generation of gymnasts'

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

12 Pics: Fort Kochi Is India's Loveliest Walking Town

webstory image 2

13 Insanely Yum Halwa Recipes

webstory image 3

On Sheetala Ashtami: 9 Shitala Devi Temples Of India

VIDEOS

J-K: Kathua witnesses surge in strawberry cultivation with astounding success9:32

J-K: Kathua witnesses surge in strawberry cultivation...

BRO conducts snow clearance operation at Zojila Pass0:19

BRO conducts snow clearance operation at Zojila Pass

Manipur crisis: Delegation of SC Judges visits relief camp in voilence-hit state3:36

Manipur crisis: Delegation of SC Judges visits relief...

Indian Premier League 2025

Indian Premier League 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD