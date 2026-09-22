Indian Gymnast Pranati Nayak Advances To Asian Games Vault Final

Indian gymnast Pranati Nayak has made the nation proud by qualifying for the highly anticipated vault finals at the prestigious Asian Games, showcasing her exceptional skill and determination.

Photograph: Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

Key Points Pranati Nayak, India's lone gymnast, qualified for the vault finals at the Asian Games.

She secured the seventh position among 19 gymnasts in the qualification round.

Nayak achieved an overall score of 12.916 in the vault event.

The vault final is scheduled to take place on September 24.

India's lone gymnast at the Asian Games, Pranati Nayak, qualified for the vault finals in the artistic gymnastics event with a seventh-place finish.

The three-time bronze medallist in the Asian Gymnastics Championships, Pranati was seventh among 19 gymnasts to have made the final of the vault event which will be held on September 24.

Pranati had scored 13.000 in the vault 1 with scores of 4.4 in difficulty and 8.600 in execution, and 12.433 with scores of 4.0 in difficulty and 8.433 in execution in vault 2.

The gymnast from Bengal was seventh in the overall list with a result of 12.916.