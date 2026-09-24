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How Pranati Nayak Performed In Asian Games Gymnastics Vault

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk September 24, 2026 16:03 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Discover how Indian gymnast Pranati Nayak performed in the Artistic Gymnastics vault final at the Asian Games, securing a commendable sixth position.

Photograph: Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

Photograph: Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

Key Points

  • Pranati Nayak secured the sixth position in the Asian Games Artistic Gymnastics vault final.
  • She achieved an aggregate score of 13.100 in the eight-woman competition.
  • Nayak, the only Indian gymnast at the event, performed two vaults with a difficulty score of 4.4.
  • Korea's Yeo Seojeong won the gold medal in the event.

India's Pranati Nayak finished at the sixth spot in eight-women vault final in Artistic gymnastics event at the Asian Games here on Thursday.

The 31-year-old, the lone gymnast from India at the quadrennial event, scored identical 12.900 on her first and second vault to aggregate 13.100 with a 0.20 bonus added to her total.

 

The Indian, who had recovered from a leg injury to make it to the Games, went for a difficulty score of 4.4 and execution score of 8.500 in both her vaults.

Korea's Yeo Seojeong (14.100) won the gold, while North Korea's An Chang Ok (13.033) and Du Siyu (12.800) claimed the silver and bronze medals respectively.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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