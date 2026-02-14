HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » Sports » Pramod Bhagat wins gold at Para Worlds; surpasses legend Lin Dan

Pramod Bhagat wins gold at Para Worlds; surpasses legend Lin Dan

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

February 14, 2026 16:39 IST

x

Indian para-badminton star Pramod Bhagat dominates the BWF Para World Championships, securing a gold medal and surpassing badminton legend Lin Dan's record.

IMAGE: Pramod Bhagat surpassed China's legendary Lin Dan, who won five men's singles World titles in able-bodied badminton. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • This is Bhagat's fourth consecutive and sixth overall singles gold at the world championships.
  • Bhagat surpasses Lin Dan to become the most decorated singles champion in badminton World championship history.
  • The victory marks a redemption for Bhagat after serving a suspension that caused him to miss the 2024 Paris Paralympics.

India's Pramod Bhagat captured the men's SL3 gold medal with a commanding straight-game win over Muhammad Al Imran of Indonesia at the BWF Para World Championships, in Manama, on Saturday.

The 37-year-old Bhagat outclassed his opponent 21-12, 21-18 in the final to claim his fourth consecutive singles gold at the World Championships and his sixth overall World title in the category.

 

The victory underlines Bhagat's sustained dominance in the SL3 division, which refers to a classification for standing players with significant lower limb impairment.

Bhagat, who developed polio when he was five, had secured World Championship singles gold medals in 2009, 2015, 2019, 2022 and 2024.

Bhagat Surpasses Lin Dan

Following Saturday's win, he surpassed China's legendary Lin Dan, who won five men's singles World titles in able-bodied badminton, making Bhagat the most decorated singles champion across World Championship history in the sport.

The triumph also marked a significant redemption for Bhagat, who served an 18-month suspension for violating the Badminton World Federation (BWF) anti-doping whereabouts clause, which forced him to miss the 2024 Paris Paralympics.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Winter Olympics: India's Lundup finishes 104th in skiing
Winter Olympics: India's Lundup finishes 104th in skiing
World Record! 7-year-old Thane boy conquers Arabian sea
World Record! 7-year-old Thane boy conquers Arabian sea
Asian C'ship: Amanpreet Singh Leads India's Podium Sweep
Asian C'ship: Amanpreet Singh Leads India's Podium Sweep
T20 World Cup: How Dhoni Inspired UAE's Batting Star Sohaib
T20 World Cup: How Dhoni Inspired UAE's Batting Star Sohaib
My father would be so proud today: Rahul Dravid
My father would be so proud today: Rahul Dravid

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

9 Aphrodisiac Recipes To Spice Up Your Life

webstory image 2

8 Questions To Ask Your Date. 8 Questions To A-V-O-I-D

webstory image 3

Get Fizzical! 9 Ultimate Cocktail Recipes

VIDEOS

Tourists Brave the Cold for Iconic Shikara Rides on Dal Lake2:23

Tourists Brave the Cold for Iconic Shikara Rides on Dal Lake

IAF's Rafale majestic take off from Moran Bypass' Emergency Landing Facility in Dibrugarh0:46

IAF's Rafale majestic take off from Moran Bypass'...

Himalayas have functioned more as a zone of interaction, says CDS Gen Anil Chauhan1:05

Himalayas have functioned more as a zone of interaction,...

T20 World Cup 2026

T20 World Cup 2026

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO