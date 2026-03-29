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Pramod Bhagat Leads India's Medal Haul at Spanish Para Badminton International

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

March 29, 2026 21:09 IST

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Pramod Bhagat's stellar performance, including a gold medal in mixed doubles, highlighted India's impressive medal haul at the Spanish Para Badminton International 2024.

Photograph: ANI

Photograph: ANI

Key Points

  • Pramod Bhagat and Manisha Ramdass won gold in mixed doubles SL3-SU5 at the Spanish Para Badminton International 2024.
  • Nitesh Kumar defeated Pramod Bhagat in the men's singles SL3 final, securing gold.
  • Pramod Bhagat and Sukant Kadam secured silver in the men's doubles SL3-SU5 event.
  • Thulasimathi Murugesan won gold in women's singles SU5, while Manasi Joshi and Thulasimathi Murugesan clinched gold in women's doubles SL3-SU5.

Paralympic champion Pramod Bhagat bagged one gold and two silver medals, leading India's impressive performance at the Spanish Para Badminton International 2024 â Level 1 here.

Bhagat's campaign was highlighted by a gold medal finish in the mixed doubles SL3-SU5 category, where he partnered Manisha Ramdass.

 

The Indian duo displayed excellent chemistry and resilience as it defeated compatriots Nitesh Kumar and Thulasimathi Murugesan 21-15 24-22 in 30 minutes.

In the men's singles SL3 final, Bhagat put up a determined fight but settled for silver after going down to fellow Indian Nitesh Kumar 10-21 17-21.

Bhagat added a second silver in the men's doubles SL3-SU5 event alongside Sukant Kadam.

The pair fought valiantly against the Indian combination of Naveen Sivakumar and Surya Kant Yadav.

After losing the opening set 16-21, Bhagat and Kadam bounced back to win the second 21-12, but eventually fell short in the decider 15-21, securing silver.

India's campaign in the event was marked by multiple podium finishes across categories.

Nitesh Kumar secured gold in men's singles SL3, while Manasi Joshi and Thulasimathi Murugesan clinched gold in women's doubles SL3-SU5.

Thulasimathi also secured gold in women's singles SU5, with Manisha finishing with silver in the same category.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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