Pramod Bhagat And Bhavina Patel Named Flag Bearers For Asian Para Games

Paralympic champions Pramod Bhagat and Bhavina Patel will proudly lead the Indian contingent as flag bearers at the Asian Para Games in Nagoya, Japan, inspiring the nation's athletes.

Photographs: Kind Courtesy Anurag Thakur/X

Key Points Paralympic champions Pramod Bhagat and Bhavina Patel will lead the Indian contingent as flag bearers at the Asian Para Games.

The Asian Para Games are scheduled from October 18 to 24 in Nagoya, Japan.

Bhagat has won six Asian Para Games medals from 2014 to 2023, while Patel secured two medals between 2018 and 2023.

A special send-off ceremony for the Indian contingent will be held on October 8, attended by Sports Minister Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya.

PCI President Devendra Jhajharia expressed pride, stating their selection reflects their contributions and resilience in Indian para sport.

Paralympic champions Pramod Bhagat and Bhavina Patel will lead the Indian contingent as flag bearers at the Opening Ceremony of the Asian Para Games, scheduled to be held from October 18 to 24 in Nagoya, Japan.

India's Flag Bearers And Their Achievements

Bhagat, one of India's most decorated para badminton players, has won six Asian Para Games medals, including two gold and four bronze, from 2014 to 2023. Patel is a leading para table tennis player, who won two Asian Para Games medals between 2018 and 2023 -- one silver and one bronze.

"It is a very proud moment for me to be chosen as India's flag bearer," Patel said in a release.

"When you carry the Tricolour, you realise that you are representing something much bigger than yourself. I am excited to walk into the Opening Ceremony with Pramod and lead our contingent. I hope all our athletes compete with confidence, enjoy the moment and give their very best for India."

Official Send-Off And PCI's Vision

The Paralympic Committee of India (PCI) will formally see off the Indian contingent at a special send-off ceremony on October 8. The ceremony will be attended by Sports Minister Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya as chief guest with Smt. Raksha Nikhil Khadse, Minister of State for Youth Affairs & Sports, as Guest of Honour.

"It is a matter of immense pride for us to have Pramod Bhagat and Bhavina Patel lead the Indian contingent at the Opening Ceremony," Devendra Jhajharia, President, PCI.

"Both are exceptional champions who have contributed immensely to the growth of Indian para sport. Their journey, achievements and resilience make them fitting representatives of the Indian contingent, and I am confident they will inspire our athletes as they embark on this important campaign."

The Aichi-Nagoya 2026 Asian Para Games will bring together para-athletes from across the continent, with India looking to build on its growing success at major international competitions.