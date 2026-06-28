Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
Home  » Sports » How Pramod Bhagat Secured Gold In Dublin

How Pramod Bhagat Secured Gold In Dublin

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk June 28, 2026 20:32 IST 2 Minutes Read
google preferred source
x

Indian para badminton sensation Pramod Bhagat continued his winning streak, securing a gold medal in men's singles SL3 and a bronze in mixed doubles at the British & Irish International, while Krishna Nagar also added to India's medal tally.

Photograph: ANI

Photograph: ANI

Key Points

  • Pramod Bhagat won the men's singles SL3 gold medal at the British & Irish International.
  • Bhagat defeated fellow Indian Nitesh Kumar in a competitive all-Indian final.
  • He also secured a bronze medal in the mixed doubles SL3-SU5 category.
  • Tokyo Paralympic champion Krishna Nagar earned a silver and two bronze medals at the event.
  • The tournament showcased strong performances by Indian para badminton players on the international circuit.
Para badminton star Pramod Bhagat continued his impressive run on the international circuit by winning the men's singles SL3 gold medal at the British & Irish International that concluded here Sunday. In an all-Indian final, Bhagat defeated compatriot Nitesh Kumar in a gripping contest, registering a 23-21, 21-14 victory in 44 minutes to claim the title.

Bhagat's Double Medal Haul

Bhagat also added a bronze medal in the mixed doubles SL3-SU5 category alongside Manisha Ramdass, capping off another successful campaign in Dublin. "Every tournament is an opportunity to test myself and improve. Nitesh played exceptionally well, especially in the opening game. This victory gives me confidence, but the focus remains on continuing to improve and preparing for the bigger challenges ahead. I thank everyone who has supported me throughout this journey," said Bhagat.

Tokyo Paralympic champion Krishna Nagar also enjoyed a productive tournament, winning a silver medal in the mixed doubles SH6 category alongside Nithya Sre, while adding a bronze medal in the Men's Doubles SH6 event with Sivarajan Solaimalai and also singles.

 
Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

More News Coverage

pramod bhagatpara badmintonbritish & irish internationalkrishna nagarindian sports

More From Rediff

Djokovic in Awe of Serena's Epic Wimbledon Revival Push

Djokovic in Awe of Serena's Epic Wimbledon Revival Push
FIFA World Cup: Spain's Wing Crisis Deepens Ahead of Knockouts

FIFA World Cup: Spain's Wing Crisis Deepens Ahead of Knockouts
Brazil vs Japan: Revenge takes centre stage in last 32

Brazil vs Japan: Revenge takes centre stage in last 32

Related Stories

Tokyo Paralympics: Bhagat wins badminton gold

Tokyo Paralympics: Bhagat wins badminton gold

Web Stories

Haier HQLED P7 Pro Series: Get The Deets!

Haier HQLED P7 Pro Series: Get The Deets!
Calcutta Of Yesterday, In Black And White

Calcutta Of Yesterday, In Black And White
Chicken Methiwala: 35-Min Recipe

Chicken Methiwala: 35-Min Recipe

FIFA World Cup 2026

FIFA World Cup 2026