How Pramod Bhagat Secured Gold In Dublin

Indian para badminton sensation Pramod Bhagat continued his winning streak, securing a gold medal in men's singles SL3 and a bronze in mixed doubles at the British & Irish International, while Krishna Nagar also added to India's medal tally.

Photograph: ANI

Key Points Pramod Bhagat won the men's singles SL3 gold medal at the British & Irish International.

Bhagat defeated fellow Indian Nitesh Kumar in a competitive all-Indian final.

He also secured a bronze medal in the mixed doubles SL3-SU5 category.

Tokyo Paralympic champion Krishna Nagar earned a silver and two bronze medals at the event.

The tournament showcased strong performances by Indian para badminton players on the international circuit.

Para badminton star Pramod Bhagat continued his impressive run on the international circuit by winning the men's singles SL3 gold medal at the British & Irish International that concluded here Sunday. In an all-Indian final, Bhagat defeated compatriot Nitesh Kumar in a gripping contest, registering a 23-21, 21-14 victory in 44 minutes to claim the title.

Bhagat's Double Medal Haul

Bhagat also added a bronze medal in the mixed doubles SL3-SU5 category alongside Manisha Ramdass, capping off another successful campaign in Dublin. "Every tournament is an opportunity to test myself and improve. Nitesh played exceptionally well, especially in the opening game. This victory gives me confidence, but the focus remains on continuing to improve and preparing for the bigger challenges ahead. I thank everyone who has supported me throughout this journey," said Bhagat.

Tokyo Paralympic champion Krishna Nagar also enjoyed a productive tournament, winning a silver medal in the mixed doubles SH6 category alongside Nithya Sre, while adding a bronze medal in the Men's Doubles SH6 event with Sivarajan Solaimalai and also singles.