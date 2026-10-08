Padukone Calls India's Asian Games Badminton Showing 'Disappointing'

Legendary Indian badminton coach Prakash Padukone critically assesses India's "disappointing" Asian Games performance, urging players to embrace greater consistency, strategic tournament focus, and emulate PV Sindhu's enduring hunger for success.

Photograph: Eloisa Lopez/Reuters

Key Points Former national coach Prakash Padukone on Thursday termed India's badminton performance at the Asian Games "a little disappointing", noting the country's players should have matched or bettered their previous medal tally.

Padukone urged Indian shuttlers to be more consistent and strategically select four or five key tournaments each season to peak in, rather than trying to maintain top form throughout the year.

He praised two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu's continued hunger after her recent Japan Open triumph, suggesting other players like Lakshya Sen and doubles pairs should emulate her drive for the next 5-6 years.

Padukone warned that the introduction of the 15x3 scoring system next year will make the game more difficult, requiring players to be more aggressive and adapt their game for at least six months.

While acknowledging India's strength in singles, Padukone highlighted the greater difficulty in developing talent for paired events compared to men's and women's singles.

Former national coach Prakash Padukone on Thursday termed India's badminton performance at the Asian Games "a little disappointing", saying the country's players should have matched or bettered their previous medal tally.

India won only a team bronze in badminton at the Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, a performance Padukone felt was below expectations considering the talent available in the country.

Indian shuttlers returned empty-handed in individual events after four quarterfinal exits.

"I think it was a little disappointing. We should have done much better," Padukone, the 1980 All England champion, told reporters during an event to sign MoU between the Padukone School of Badminton and former India cricketer Nilesh Kulkarni's IISM (International Institute of Sports Management).

"I think we had done much better last time. And considering the kind of talent we have, we should have done much better. Even I was expecting at least, if not better, but at least equal the last time's medal tally," he added.

Call For Greater Consistency

Padukone, however, said it was too early to draw broader conclusions from the result, pointing to the demanding year-round schedule of the players, while calling for greater consistency.

"They play throughout the year, so it's extremely difficult to be on the top all the time for everybody. But I would definitely like the players to be more consistent, and it is possible. It's definitely not a lack of support," he said.

"They have a lot of support. I think they need to put in a little more effort. They are doing well. They did win one big tournament. But they need to be more consistent. I am not saying that you win all the tournaments you play. But at least reach quarters, semis. You win one tournament and then you lose in the next. First round, you lose to somebody. So that, I think, should be avoided."

Padukone suggested that leading players should identify four or five key tournaments each season and aim to peak in them rather than trying to maintain their best form throughout the year.

"I have always said that pick four or five important tournaments in the whole year and try to reach the peak during those tournaments. It doesn't mean that you don't do well in other tournaments. But considering the kind of support they get, I think there is scope for them to be more consistent," he said.

PV Sindhu: An Example To Follow

Padukone also singled out two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu, saying her recent Japan Open triumph showed the hunger that other Indian players should emulate.

"I am happy that despite winning so many medals, she is still hungry. So I think that is the kind of hunger which all the others should also display. Especially Lakshya and even the doubles pairs. Not be satisfied with what they have achieved. Look to win big tournaments. Play well and go all out in the next 5-6 years. Because they are all still very young.

"Sindhu is 31 now. She has won so many medals. She can easily rest on her laurels and be happy. But she still wants to do it. I think she is an ideal thing for others to follow."

Asked about Lakshya Sen, who has been inconsistent with a series of early exits, Padukone said: "I don't know what their training is, what they do. Because I am not involved in the elite coaching now. I think it is best answered by them. But like I said, I don't know if they are playing too many tournaments. They should cut down on tournaments.

"But they are scared that their ranking will go down. So there are so many factors. Unless you know the whole thing, it is difficult to exactly suggest what is going wrong.

"But one thing is, like I said, they definitely can be and should be more consistent than they are currently."

Adapting To New Scoring System

Padukone feels the game is only going to be difficult with the introduction of the 15x3 scoring system next year and players need to be more aggressive to cope with it.

"I think it will be even more difficult. Not just for us, for everybody," he said.

"Because just one or two points here and there and you can lose a game or a match. So starting next year they are bringing it down to 15 best of 3. So we will have to see. I don't know whether we are now losing because of fitness, recovery, playing too many tournaments.

"We will have to maybe change the kind of game we are playing. Be a little more aggressive because I think the games will be a little shorter. So I think one has to wait and see at least for six months."

Future Of Indian Badminton Talent

On the current young crop of players, Padukone said: "We have good players. Ayush Shetty is there in the men's. I think in the girls we have more. Paired events is still 1-1 pair, other than the top, you don't see so much of talent.

"But singles has always been our strength and we will continue to produce talented players. There will be better immediate replacements, which may not be very easy.

"I am not saying it is not impossible. But it will be more difficult to get in the paired events. Like the men's doubles, mixed doubles and the women's doubles. It will be more difficult than men's singles and women's singles."