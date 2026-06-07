Hard Work And Resilience Are Keys To Success: Praggnanandhaa's Mother

Following his historic Norway Chess 2026 triumph, Indian Grandmaster Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa's mother, Nagalakshmi, reveals the crucial role of hard work, resilience, and process enjoyment in achieving success in chess and life.

IMAGE: Indian Grandmaster Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa's mother, Nagalakshmi, says excessive focus on results should not overshadow the effort invested in the game. Photograph: Anna Shtourman/FIDE

Key Points Praggnanandhaa's mother, Nagalakshmi, attributes his success to hard work, resilience, and enjoying the process, following his Norway Chess 2026 victory.

She highlights the importance of focusing on effort over results and her role in providing home support for her son.

Praggnanandhaa aims to improve his FIDE live ratings, while his sister R Vaishali prepares for the World Championship title.

The siblings share a supportive relationship, with no rivalry, and both were inspired by five-time World champion Viswanathan Anand.

Their chess journey began with a parental decision to reduce Vaishali's screen time, leading both to excel in the sport.

Indian Grandmaster Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa's mother, Nagalakshmi, said on Sunday that hard work, resilience, and enjoying the process are the keys to success in any field, including sports and academics, following her son's historic triumph at Norway Chess 2026. The victory has reinforced his status among the game's elite, with Pravin Thipsay rating him as India's strongest player at present, ahead of reigning world champion D Gukesh and Arjun Erigaisi.

Speaking to PTI Videos, Nagalakshmi said an excessive focus on results should not overshadow the effort invested in the game.

"If one enjoys the process and continues to work hard despite setbacks, success will eventually follow," she said, adding that while her son's coaches and support staff handle the technical aspects of chess, her role is to provide support at home.

Nurturing Chess Talent: Praggnanandhaa's Journey

According to her, Praggnanandhaa's immediate focus after winning the 15-day tournament is to steadily improve his live ratings in the International Chess Federation (FIDE) rankings. "His sister, Grandmaster R Vaishali, is currently participating in the FIDE Women's Championship in Japan. Her long-term goal is to prepare over the next six months to compete for the World Championship title," she added.

Nagalakshmi dismissed any notion of sibling rivalry between the two, saying they do not compete against each other and remain fully supportive in all aspects of life.

The Anand Influence And Sibling's Path To Chess

Reflecting on their journey, she highlighted the profound influence of five-time world champion Viswanathan Anand, who met Praggnanandhaa when he was in Class 1 at Velammal School and continues to be his greatest inspiration. "Vaishali currently trains at Anand's academy," she said, acknowledging the support extended by him as well as the government.

Nagalakshmi said both siblings' journey into competitive chess traces back to a parental decision to reduce Vaishali's television viewing during childhood. She said Vaishali was initially enrolled in chess, drawing and yoga classes to keep her engaged and away from television. After Vaishali excelled in chess, Praggnanandhaa naturally took up the game by watching his elder sister practise at home, eventually leading both siblings to the highest levels of international chess.