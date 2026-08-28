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Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy praises Praggnanandhaa's Grand Chess Tour triumph

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk Updated: August 28, 2026 20:52 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Indian Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa has made history by becoming the first Indian to win the Grand Chess Tour title, a remarkable achievement celebrated by Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy.

praggnanandhaa

IMAGE: R Praggnanandhaa won the Grand Chess Tour title by beating US Grandmaster Fabiano Caruana in St Louis, USA. Photograph: Grand Chess Tour/X 

Key Points

  • Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa is the first Indian to win the prestigious Grand Chess Tour title.
  • Praggnanandhaa secured his victory by defeating Fabiano Caruana of the US in the St Louis grand finale.
  • Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy congratulated Praggnanandhaa on his historic achievement.
  • Reddy highlighted Praggnanandhaa's success as an inspiration for sportspersons and youth nationwide.
  • The Chief Minister wished Praggnanandhaa continued success and future victories for India.

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Friday congratulated Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa on becoming the first Indian to win the Grand Chess Tour title.

Praggnanandhaa defeated Fabiano Caruana of the US with a stunning comeback win in the grand finale in St Louis, USA.

Congratulating Praggnanandhaa on his historic victory, Reddy said his success is a great source of inspiration for sportspersons and young men and women across the country.

 

"Chief Minister Sri @revanth_anumula congratulated @rpraggnachess on his remarkable achievement, which has once again brought pride and glory to India on the international stage," the Telangana CMO said in a post on 'X'.

Wishing the young chess champion continued success and a bright future, the Telangana CM said, "May Praggnanandhaa continue to achieve many more remarkable victories and bring greater laurels to the nation."

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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