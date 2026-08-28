Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy praises Praggnanandhaa's Grand Chess Tour triumph

Indian Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa has made history by becoming the first Indian to win the Grand Chess Tour title, a remarkable achievement celebrated by Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy.

IMAGE: R Praggnanandhaa won the Grand Chess Tour title by beating US Grandmaster Fabiano Caruana in St Louis, USA. Photograph: Grand Chess Tour/X

Key Points Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa is the first Indian to win the prestigious Grand Chess Tour title.

Praggnanandhaa secured his victory by defeating Fabiano Caruana of the US in the St Louis grand finale.

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy congratulated Praggnanandhaa on his historic achievement.

Reddy highlighted Praggnanandhaa's success as an inspiration for sportspersons and youth nationwide.

The Chief Minister wished Praggnanandhaa continued success and future victories for India.

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Friday congratulated Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa on becoming the first Indian to win the Grand Chess Tour title.

Praggnanandhaa defeated Fabiano Caruana of the US with a stunning comeback win in the grand finale in St Louis, USA.

Congratulating Praggnanandhaa on his historic victory, Reddy said his success is a great source of inspiration for sportspersons and young men and women across the country.

"Chief Minister Sri @revanth_anumula congratulated @rpraggnachess on his remarkable achievement, which has once again brought pride and glory to India on the international stage," the Telangana CMO said in a post on 'X'.

Wishing the young chess champion continued success and a bright future, the Telangana CM said, "May Praggnanandhaa continue to achieve many more remarkable victories and bring greater laurels to the nation."