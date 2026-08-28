Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy praises Praggnanandhaa's Grand Chess Tour triumph

Indian Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa has made history by becoming the first Indian to win the Grand Chess Tour title, a remarkable achievement celebrated by Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy.
Key Points
- Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa is the first Indian to win the prestigious Grand Chess Tour title.
- Praggnanandhaa secured his victory by defeating Fabiano Caruana of the US in the St Louis grand finale.
- Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy congratulated Praggnanandhaa on his historic achievement.
- Reddy highlighted Praggnanandhaa's success as an inspiration for sportspersons and youth nationwide.
- The Chief Minister wished Praggnanandhaa continued success and future victories for India.
Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Friday congratulated Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa on becoming the first Indian to win the Grand Chess Tour title.
Praggnanandhaa defeated Fabiano Caruana of the US with a stunning comeback win in the grand finale in St Louis, USA.
Congratulating Praggnanandhaa on his historic victory, Reddy said his success is a great source of inspiration for sportspersons and young men and women across the country.
"Chief Minister Sri @revanth_anumula congratulated @rpraggnachess on his remarkable achievement, which has once again brought pride and glory to India on the international stage," the Telangana CMO said in a post on 'X'.
Wishing the young chess champion continued success and a bright future, the Telangana CM said, "May Praggnanandhaa continue to achieve many more remarkable victories and bring greater laurels to the nation."