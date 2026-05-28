HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » Sports » Praggnanandhaa Stuns Carlsen At Norway Chess Tournament

Praggnanandhaa Stuns Carlsen At Norway Chess Tournament

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk
3 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article

May 28, 2026 02:14 IST

x

Indian chess prodigy R Praggnanandhaa showcased his skill by defeating world number one Magnus Carlsen at the Norway Chess tournament, marking another significant milestone in his career.

Photograph: FIDE/X

Photograph: FIDE/X

Key Points

  • R Praggnanandhaa defeated Magnus Carlsen in a thrilling Norway Chess match.
  • The victory propelled Praggnanandhaa to second place in the Norway Chess standings.
  • D Gukesh, the reigning world champion, lost to Alireza Firouzja in the Armageddon game.
  • Praggnanandhaa previously defeated Carlsen in the classical format at the 2024 Norway Chess.
  • Gukesh acknowledged his opponent's dominance in their match.

R Praggnanandhaa proved he can go toe-to-toe with Magnus Carlsen, defeating the Norwegian world No. 1 in a gripping contest to claim three full points in round three of the Norway Chess here on Wednesday.

In contrast, reigning world champion D Gukesh continued to endure a difficult run, suffering another setback after losing to Alireza Firouzja in the Armageddon game following a hard-fought classical draw.

 

Praggnanandhaa's Impressive Performance

The victory was another major statement from Praggnanandhaa, who arrived in Oslo on the eve of the Norway Chess after a string of impressive performances at the Superbet Chess Classic Romania in Bucharest.

The win took the Indian to 4.5 points and lifted him to the sole second place in the standings at the Norway Chess. He now trails only Firouzja, who leads the tournament with 7.5 points.

Gukesh's Struggles Continue

Meanwhile, Gukesh remains on 3.5 points and continues to struggle for momentum, with his difficult run in the Norway Chess showing little sign of easing. The world champion is currently placed fourth in the six-player Open field.

Incidentally, Praggnanandhaa had also defeated Carlsen in the classical format for the first time during the 2024 edition of the Norway Chess, underlining his growing success against the world No. 1 on one of the biggest stages in chess.

Reflections on the Matches

Gukesh, speaking after his Armageddon defeat to Firouzja following nearly five hours of classical play that failed to produce a decisive result, admitted that his opponent was "completely winning throughout the game".

For the Indian world champion, who is scheduled to defend his title later this year against challenger Javokhir Sindarov, the latest setback continues a series of underwhelming performances since capturing the world crown.

Praggnanandhaa described the victory over Carlsen as a "really big win" for him and admitted he was "lucky" to have come through against the world No. 1 in a tense contest.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

Gukesh blunders as Carlsen wins Norway Chess title
Gukesh blunders as Carlsen wins Norway Chess title
Gukesh Faces Elite Field At Norway Chess
Gukesh Faces Elite Field At Norway Chess
Norway Chess: Erigaisi upsets Nakamura; Gukesh loses
Norway Chess: Erigaisi upsets Nakamura; Gukesh loses
Praggnanandhaa wins Norway Chess A Open
Praggnanandhaa wins Norway Chess A Open
Gukesh gets revenge! Stuns Carlsen in Norway Chess
Gukesh gets revenge! Stuns Carlsen in Norway Chess

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

15 Sensational Mango Recipes

webstory image 2

9 Things To Know About Sugar Substitute Stevia

webstory image 3

8 Places From The World Of Sherlock Holmes & Doyle

VIDEOS

Elephants Enjoy Cooling Showers Amid Rising Heat at Nandankanan Zoo0:43

Elephants Enjoy Cooling Showers Amid Rising Heat at...

Watch: CPM workers attack ED vehicle during protest amid raids at Kerala ex-CM Vijayan's house0:24

Watch: CPM workers attack ED vehicle during protest amid...

WATCH: Farah Khan Spotted at Tamannaah Bhatia's Jewellery Store2:05

WATCH: Farah Khan Spotted at Tamannaah Bhatia's Jewellery...

IPL 2026

IPL 2026

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO