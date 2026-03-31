Praggnanandhaa goes down to Sindarov at FIDE Candidates Tournament

Indian GM R Praggnanandhaa experienced a setback in the FIDE Candidates Tournament, losing to Javokhir Sindarov, while Fabiano Caruana's victory reshaped the leaderboard.

IMAGE: Photograph: Yoav Nis/FIDE

Key Points Indian Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa lost to Javokhir Sindarov in the third round of the FIDE Candidates Tournament, impacting his chances.

Fabiano Caruana defeated Wei Yi, joining Sindarov at the top of the leaderboard with 2.5 points each.

In the women's event, Bibisara Assaubayeva secured the first victory, while India's R Vaishali drew her game.

The FIDE Candidates Tournament determines the challengers for the next World Championship match in both the open and women's sections.

Indian Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa suffered a major setback in his campaign, going down to Javokhir Sindarov of Uzbekistan in the third round of the FIDE Candidates Tournament in Paphos, Cyprus, on Tuesday.

The defeat with the white pieces could prove costly for Praggnanandhaa, who had begun his campaign on a high by defeating Dutch Grandmaster Anish Giri, leaving the Indian on 1.5 points after the setback and in urgent need of a quick recovery.

Apart from Sindarov, American Grandmaster Fabiano Caruana -- the pre-tournament favourite -- defeated Wei Yi of China in one of the strangest games of the opening three rounds, with Caruana and Sindarov sharing the lead on 2.5 points apiece.

They are followed by Praggnanandhaa on 1.5, while Matthias Bluebaum, Andrey Esipenko, Hikaru Nakamura and Giri are tied for fourth on one point each. Wei Yi sits at the bottom on half a point in the eight-player double round-robin event with 11 rounds still to be played.

For Praggnanandhaa, it was a heartbreak after a rousing start, as with the white pieces he faced a Queen's Gambit Declined and, on another day, it could well have been a straightforward draw had he not pushed to play decisively.

Sindarov, the youngest-ever World Cup winner, has emerged as a fierce competitor against the world elite over the past year, and on Tuesday was no different as the Uzbek seized his chances in the middle game, sacrificing a piece to dismantle white's initiative early on.

Praggnanandhaa was pushed onto the back foot as the pressure mounted, and a series of errors in the later stages of the middle game proved costly for the Indian.

Caruana secured a win that few expected to end so swiftly, as the game began with an English Opening and initially promised a complex battle, but Wei Yi found himself out of preparation early on, allowing the American to seize control, trap a bishop with resourceful play and wrap up the contest in just 19 moves.

Women's section updates

In the women's event being held simultaneously, the ice was finally broken by Bibisara Assaubayeva of Kazakhstan who scored the first victory of the event at the expense of Zhu Jiner of China.

India's R Vaishali kept herself in the hunt drawing with Anna Muzychuk in an uneventful game but women's World Cup winner Divya Deshmukh was on the brink of a defeat against Aleksandra Goryachkina of Russia.

In the other game of the day, favourite Tan Zhongyi of China also suffered a setback against seasoned Kateryna Lagno of Russia.

The Candidates is played to determine the challenger for the next world championship match.

In the open section, the winner will face D Gukesh while in the women's the champion will have a showdown with Ju Wenjun of China.

Results (Round 3) Open: Fabiano Caruana (USA, 2.5) beat Wei Yi (Chn, 0.5); R Praggnanandhaa (1.5) lost to Javokhir Sindarov (Uzb, 2.5); Hikaru Nakamura (USA, 1) drew with Anish Giri (Ned, 1); Matthias Bluebaum (Ger, 1) drew with Andrey Esipenko (Rus, 1).

Women (Round 3): Tan Zhongyi (Chn, 1) lost to Kateryna Lagno (Rus, 2); Bibisara Assaubayeva (Kaz, 2) beat Zhu Jiner (Chn, 1); R Vaishali (Ind, 1.5) drew with Anna Muzychuk (Ukr, 1.5); Aleksandra Goryachkina (Rus, 1) playing Divya Deshmukh (Ind, 1).