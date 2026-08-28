Praggnanandhaa Scripts History With Grand Chess Tour Crown

Indian Grandmaster Praggnanandhaa Rameshbabu stages remarkable comeback against Fabiano Caruana to become the first Indian to win the prestigious Grand Chess Tour Finals title at St. Louis.

IMAGE: Indian grandmaster Praggnanandhaa Rameshbabu defeated GM Fabiano Caruana to win the final match and bag his maiden Grand Chess Tour Finals title in St.Louis, on Thursday. Photograph: ChessBase India/X

Key Points Praggnanandhaa Rameshbabu won his first Grand Chess Tour Finals title in St.Louis.

He is the first Indian to win the prestigious Grand Chess Tour.

He achieved a stunning comeback against GM Fabiano Caruana, winning the final match 15-13.

The victory included winning both Rapid games after trailing by six points.

GM Wesley So secured third place in a separate comeback match.

Indian Grandmaster Praggnanandhaa Rameshbabu staged a stunning comeback against GM Fabiano Caruana to win the final match and with it his maiden Grand Chess Tour Finals title, along with the $200,000 first prize, at St. Louis, on Thursday.

With this triumph, Praggnanandhaa scripted history, becoming the first Indian to win the Grand Chess Tour.

According to as per Chess.com, the Indian Grandmaster began the day six points behind Caruana but quickly turned the match around, winning both Rapid games to take the lead. He then held Caruana to an even score in blitz, securing the title by a final score of 15-13.

Praggnanandhaa's Comeback Strategy

In the first blitz game, Praggnanandhaa had winning chances but blundered in a time scramble. His position quickly deteriorated, but Caruana failed to capitalise, and the game ultimately ended in a draw.

GM Wesley So also staged a comeback in the third-place match against GM Vincent Keymer.

The two players traded wins in the rapid portion, but So dominated the blitz, winning all four games to clinch the match with a game to spare. He finished with an 18-12 victory.

Earlier Match Dynamics

Earlier, Praggnanandhaa secured a draw in his second classical game on Wednesday, but his opponent, Caruana, enjoyed a six-point lead.

The young Indian GM had lost his first Classical game to Caruana 6-0, but did well to earn a draw in the second classical game, 3-3.