Pragg is more dangerous than Carlsen: Pravin Thipsay

On current form, Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa can be considered one of the most dangerous opponents in world chess, even more dangerous than world No. 1 Carlsen, says Pravind Thipsay.

IMAGE: Indian Grandmaster Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa proudly displays the trophy after his historic triumph at Norway Chess 2026. Photograph: Michal Walusza/Norway Chess/FIDE

Key Points Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa is a more dangerous player than even world No. 1 Magnus Carlsen, says Dronacharya awardee Grandmaster Pravin Thipsay.

Thipsay says Praggnanandhaa’s Norway Chess triumph is one of the finest achievements by an Indian player in recent years.

Over the last few months, Praggnanandhaa has added new dimensions to his game, including improved defence, positional understanding and tactical accuracy.

Thipsay believes India currently possesses three genuine World-title contenders in Praggnanandhaa, D Gukesh and Arjun Erigaisi..

Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa, the first Indian to win the prestigious Norway Chess title, is a more dangerous player than even world No. 1 Magnus Carlsen and the most improved chess player in the world, according to Dronacharya awardee Grandmaster Pravin Thipsay.

Praggnanandhaa's historic triumph at Norway Chess 2026 has reinforced his status among the game's elite, Thipsay rating him as India's strongest player at present, ahead of reigning World champion D. Gukesh and Arjun Erigaisi.

"Praggnanandhaa is the best Indian chess player right now. On current form, he can be considered one of the most dangerous opponents in the world, even more dangerous than Carlsen," said Thipsay.

One Of The Finest Achievements By An Indian Player

He pointed to Praggnanandhaa's impressive record against the Norwegian legend, noting that few players have enjoyed such success against Carlsen in recent years.

Thipsay described the Norway Chess victory as one of the finest achievements by an Indian player in recent years. He particularly praised Praggnanandhaa's finish to the tournament, where he won his final four rounds against opponents rated above 2750, including Carlsen and Gukesh.

"What a great comeback. After a somewhat disappointing 2025, he has produced something truly extraordinary. Indian chess needed a performance like this," he said.

According to Thipsay, the 20-year-old's biggest achievement has been the transformation of his playing style. Once known primarily as a sharp attacking player who relied heavily on opening preparation, Praggnanandhaa has developed into a far more versatile competitor capable of excelling in a variety of positions.

New Dimensions To Praggnanandhaa's Game

"Three or four years ago, he was feared for his attacking chess. But opponents gradually learned how to neutralise those strengths. Over the last few months, he has added new dimensions to his game, including improved defence, positional understanding and tactical accuracy," Thipsay explained.

He compared the evolution of Praggnanandhaa's style to that of former World champion Anatoly Karpov and Carlsen, players who focus less on gaining opening advantages and more on gradually outplaying opponents through superior understanding and consistency.

Thipsay believes India currently possesses three genuine World-title contenders in Praggnanandhaa, Gukesh and Arjun Erigaisi.

While all three are capable of becoming World champions, he feels Praggnanandhaa holds a slight edge at present because of his recent form and ability to consistently defeat players of equal or greater strength.

"It's very important to maintain form for a long period. Like Kasparov was the strongest, highest rated player in the world for 18 years. If our youngsters gain that sort of consistency than singular performance, then it would really be great."

Former Grandmaster Dibyendu Barua also praised Praggnanandhaa's achievement, calling the Norway Chess title a remarkable milestone. He said the victory would provide additional confidence and motivation for future tournaments.

Barua, however, stressed that Praggnanandhaa, Gukesh and Arjun are all performing at a similar level and represent the future of Indian chess.

He noted that their rivalry is pushing each player to improve and helping India maintain its position among the world's leading chess nations.

"The competition between them is bringing out the best in all three. Sometimes Arjun will win, sometimes Praggnanandhaa, sometimes Gukesh. We are witnessing a golden era for Indian chess," Barua said.