Praggnanandhaa plays chess with Gautam Adani

'Inspired by their simplicity and humbleness.'

Photographs: Kind courtesy R Praggnanandhaa/X

India's chess sensation R Praggnanandhaa played a game of chess with Adani Group chairperson Gautam Adani.



"Met @gautam_adani sir and his family along with my mom and @Rameshchess sir, Inspired by their simplicity and humbleness. We also played a game of chess! Thank you sir for all your blessings and support!" Praggnanandhaa said on X.



The 19-year old, who will next be seen in action in the Grand Chess Tour final in Brazil later this month, is supported by the Adani Group. He is aiming to become the first Indian to win the Grand Chess Tour title.





Praggnanandhaa went on to win the Romania leg of the Grand Chess Tour 2025 tour and finished in third position in Poland.

The GTC final tournament will be played from September 27 to October 3 across the three formats: classical, rapid, and blitz.