How Praggnanandhaa Outwitted Sindarov In Super Chess Classic

Indian Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa showcased his strategic brilliance by defeating Javokhir Sindarov at the Super Chess Classics, highlighting his potential in the competitive chess world.

Photograph: FIDE

Key Points R Praggnanandhaa defeated Javokhir Sindarov using black pieces in the Super Chess Classics.

Sindarov's attempt to use a discarded Italian opening variation backfired against Praggnanandhaa.

Fabiano Caruana drew with Anish Giri in a Ruy Lopez opening.

Maxime Vachier-Lagrave secured a win against Alireza Firouzja after winning pawns.

Praggnanandhaa, Keymer, and Vachier-Lagrave share the lead after the second round.

Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa reserved his best against the in-form World championship challenger Javokhir Sindarov, outwitting him in the second round of the Super Chess Classics here on Friday.

Praggnanandhaa was at his very best with black pieces in what appeared to be a drawn middle game with repetition of moves. But the Indian took his chances.

Praggnanandhaa's Tactical Masterclass

Sindarov tried to reinvent the wheel as he went for a known variation of the Italian opening that had been long discarded in elite chess circles.

However, Sindarov could only manage to get a dynamic balance with a pawn-less middle game and his rival was quite up to the mark in defence.

The Uzbek thought he had some chances against the black king when he sacrificed a piece and even though the computers suggested that a draw was on the cards. But Praggnanandhaa took his chances to complicate matters.

Subsequently, Sindarov failed to find the adequate counter play and decided to call it a day after 42 moves when Praggnanandhaa seemed to have consolidated his position with an extra piece.

Other Key Results From The Chess Tournament

Fabiano Caruana of the United States played out a draw with Dutchman Anish Giri out of a closed Ruy Lopez opening.

Playing white, Caruana got nothing out of the opening and subsequent exchanges led to an opposite coloured Bishops endgame wherein the draw was the only choice for both players.

Wesley So's Berlin defence against Jorden Van Foreest also came good as black as the former could make little impact.

While looking for an initiative as black, Wesley had to reach out to a drawn opposite coloured Bishops endgame.

Vachier-Lagrave and Keymer Secure Wins

Maxime Vachier-Lagrave turned out to be a worthy winner against his French compatriot Alireza Firouzja in a complex battle with black pieces.

Vachier won a couple of pawns amidst tactics and then used them wisely to score the second win of the event after an all-drawn first round.

Vincent Keymer of Germany was the other winner of the day at the expense of lowest ranked Deac Bogdan-Danial of Romania.

It was an orthodox Reti opening wherein Keymer was able to outplay the Romanian in the middle game after 50 hard-fought moves.

After the end of the second round, Praggnanandhaa, Keymer and Vachier-Lagrave shared the lead on 1.5 poitns each followed by Caruana, Wesley, Foreest and Giri having a point each.

Firouzja, Deac and Sindarov share the eighth spot on a half point each.

The Super Classic is a nine-round event between 10 players with a total prize pool of USD 350000 from which USD 100000 is reserved for the winner.

Results: Round 2

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Javokhir Sindarov (Uzb, 0.5) lost to R Praggnanandhaa (Ind, 1.5) Alireza Firouzja (Fra, 0.5) lost to Maxime Vachier-Lagrave (Fra, 1.5); Fabiano Caruana (Usa, 1) drew with Anish Giri (Ned, 1); Vincent Keymer (Ger, 1.5) beat Deac Bogdan-Daniel (Rou); Wesley So (Usa, 1) drew with Jorden Van Foreest (Ned, 1).