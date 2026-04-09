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Home  » Sports » Sindarov Dominates, Praggnanandhaa Falters at Candidates Chess

Sindarov Dominates, Praggnanandhaa Falters at Candidates Chess

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article

April 09, 2026 23:36 IST

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Javokhir Sindarov's strategic win against R Praggnanandhaa at the Candidates Chess Tournament in Cyprus propels him to a commanding lead, while R Vaishali shines in the women's division.

Photograph: Maria Emelianova/FIDE

IMAGE: Photograph: Maria Emelianova/FIDE

Key Points

  • Javokhir Sindarov of Uzbekistan extends his lead to two points in the Candidates chess tournament after defeating R Praggnanandhaa.
  • Anish Giri of the Netherlands is Sindarov's closest competitor, trailing by two points.
  • R Vaishali leads the women's Candidates tournament after a draw, followed closely by Anna Muzychuk and Jiner Zhu.
  • Praggnanandhaa's loss puts him out of contention for the Candidates title.
  • Exciting finish expected in the women's section of the Candidates chess tournament.

The unstoppable Javokhir Sindarov of Uzbekistan made another stride towards the title as he beat India's R Praggnanandhaa to stretch his lead to a massive two points after the end of the tenth round of Candidates chess tournament here on Thursday. Sindarov took his tally to eight points following his sixth victory in the tournament and second over the Indian. Anish Giri of the Netherlands is the lone player closest to Sindarov on six points. Praggnanandhaa is out of contention completely as he remained on four points following his third loss in the tournament.

In other games of the day, Fabiano Caruana of United States was held to a draw by Wei Yi of China, American Nakamura drew with Giri while Andrey Espenko of Russia played out a draw with Matthias Bluebaum.

 

Women's Candidates Tournament Update

R Vaishali, the elder sister of Praggnanandhaa, meanwhile, continued with her good form and drew with Anna Muzychuk of Ukraine to emerge as the sole leader in the women's Candidates on six points. The Indian is now followed by Muzychuk and Jiner Zhu of China who both have 5.5 points apiece. Bibisara Assaubayeva of Kazakhstan defeated Jiner Zhu and moved to five points along side Russians Kateryna Lagno and Aleksandra Goryachkina. The last four rounds will decide the fate of the winner and it looks like an exciting finish is on cards in the women's section.

Key Moments from the Games

Sindarov yet again showcased his deep opening preparation and caught Praggnanandhaa in a deeply worked on position. The Uzbek sacrificed a piece early and huge complications were on the board when Praggnanandhaa erred and lost his queen for two rooks and a handful of white pawns. Sindarov's technique was spot on thereafter.

Vaishali was in solid self and did not face any problems in equalizing against Muzychuk while Divya Deshmukh misplayed an endgame to go down against Goryachkina.

Results Round 10

Javokhir Sindarov (Uzb, 8) beat R Praggnanandhaa (Ind, 4); Andrey Esipenko (Rus, 3.5) drew with Matthias Bluebaum Ger (4.5); Wei Yi (Chn, 4.5) drew with Fabiano Caruana (Usa, 5; Hikaru Nakamura (Usa, 4.5) drew with Anish Giri (Ned, 6).

Women: Anna Muzychuk (Ukr, 5.5) drew with R Vaishali (Ind, 6); Bibisaraa Assaubayeva (Kaz, 5) beat Jiner Zhu (Chn, 5.5); Kateryna Lagno (Rus, 5) drew wirh Zhongyi Tan (Chn, 3.5) Divya Deshmukh (Ind, 4.5) lost to Aleksandra Goryachkina (Rus, 5).

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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