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Home  » Sports » Tamil Nadu CM Felicitates Praggnanandhaa For Historic Norway Chess Title Win

Tamil Nadu CM Felicitates Praggnanandhaa For Historic Norway Chess Title Win

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Last updated on: June 08, 2026 13:43 IST

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Indian Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa was felicitated by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay with a Rs 50 lakh incentive for his historic Norway Chess victory, marking him as the first Indian to win the prestigious tournament.

Tamil Nadu CM Vijay meets Indian Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa and his parents and and awards him Rs 50 lakh after winning Norway Chess 2026 title.

IMAGE: Tamil Nadu CM Vijay plays a round of chess with Indian Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa on Monday. Photograph: ANI/X

Key Points

  • Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay presented a Rs 50 lakh cash incentive to Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa.
  • Praggnanandhaa was honoured for becoming the first Indian to win the prestigious Norway Chess title.
  • The Chief Minister engaged in a game of chess with the 20-year-old Grandmaster during the felicitation ceremony.
  • Praggnanandhaa considers his Norway Chess triumph, which included defeating Magnus Carlsen, the biggest achievement of his career.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Monday honoured Indian Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa with Rs 50 lakh, and tried his hand at a game with the 20-year-old city player at the Secretariat in Chennai.

Praggnanandhaa won the prestigious Norway Chess title with a final round victory over Germany's Vincent Keymer in Oslo on Friday.

CM Vijay Felicitates Chess Champion

The chief minister who felicitated Praggnanandhaa, also played a game of chess with the young Grandmaster in his Chamber.

 

As Vijay, completely absorbed in the game stood up beside his huge office table to make a strategic move to defend his king, Praggnanandhaa, the latter's parents, state Public Works and Sports Development Minister Aadhav Arjuna, and member secretary of Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu J Meghanatha Reddy, stood around watching.

Tamil Nadu CM Vijay meets Indian Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa and his parents and and awards him Rs 50 lakh after winning Norway Chess 2026 title.

Later, Vijay presented a cheque for Rs 50 lakh as cash incentive on behalf of SDAT to the young grandmaster for etching his name in history.

On meeting Tamil Nadu Vijay, Praggnanandhaa said, "I was asked to bring a chessboard, and I played a game with the Chief Minister. I never expected that he would actually play chess with me. We played for about 15 minutes, and I won the game. He was very supportive and encouraging."

Earlier, Praggnanandhaa described his Norway Chess triumph as the biggest achievement of his career, emphasising that defeating some of the world's strongest players including Magnus Carlsen made the title particularly memorable. He became the first Indian to win Norway Chess since the tournament's inception in 2013.

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