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Praggnanandhaa Becomes First Indian To Win Prestigious Norway Chess Title

By Ajai Masand
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article

June 06, 2026 00:51 IST

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Indian Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa has etched his name in history by becoming the first Indian to clinch the coveted Norway Chess title, a remarkable feat that included two classical victories over World No. 1 Magnus Carlsen.

Photograph: FIDE/X

Photograph: FIDE/X

Key Points

  • R Praggnanandhaa became the first Indian to win the prestigious Norway Chess title.
  • The 20-year-old Grandmaster secured the victory in the final round by defeating Germany's Vincent Keymer.
  • Praggnanandhaa's triumph included two classical wins against World No. 1 Magnus Carlsen during the tournament.
  • He finished with 18 points, surpassing other top players like Wesley So and D Gukesh.

Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa scripted history as he became the first Indian to win the prestigious Norway Chess title with a final-round victory over Germany's Vincent Keymer here on Friday. Praggnanandhaa, who began the day in third place with 15 points, delivered when it mattered the most, securing a classical win worth three full points to finish on 18 points and clinch one of the most coveted trophies in elite chess.

Praggnanandhaa's Historic Victory And Key Moments

In doing so, the 20-year-old Chennai player achieved a feat that had eluded even Indian chess legend Viswanathan Anand and reigning world champion D Gukesh among others, since the tournament's inception in 2013.

 

Competing in Norway Chess for only the second time, Praggnanandhaa endured a slow start in the elite six-player field before gathering momentum in the second half of the event.

His campaign was highlighted by a remarkable achievement -- defeating seven-time Norway Chess champion and World No. 1 Magnus Carlsen twice in classical chess -- a rare accomplishment that underlined his determination to bounce back from the disappointment of an underwhelming Candidates Tournament in Paphos earlier this year.

As reigning world champion Gukesh fell out of contention in the closing stages, Praggnanandhaa ensured that India's challenge remained alive, ultimately carrying it all the way to the title.

The result was made possible after American Grandmaster Wesley So, who led the standings with 15.5 points heading into the final round, was held to a draw in his classical game against Alireza Firouzja, sending their contest into an Armageddon tie-break. That outcome opened the door for Praggnanandhaa, who knew that a classical victory over Keymer would propel him to the top of the standings and secure a landmark title.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Ajai Masand in Oslo
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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