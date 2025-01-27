HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Sports » Praggnanandhaa and Gukesh share lead at Tata Steel

Praggnanandhaa and Gukesh share lead at Tata Steel

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

January 27, 2025 00:07 IST

x

D Gukesh

IMAGE: R Praggnanadhaa had slightly favourable position optically but D Gukesh was always on guard to defend. Photograph: Kind Courtesy Jurriaan Hoefsmit/TATA Steel Chess

Grandmaster R Praggnanadhaa played out a solid draw with World champion D Gukesh in the eighth round of the Tata Steel Masters in Wijk Aan Zee, The Netherlands.

Playing the white side of a Berlin defense, Praggnanadhaa had slightly favourable position optically but Gukesh was always on guard to defend. It was in the early middle game that Gukesh sacrificed a pawn to get his counterplay rolling and even though Praggnanadhaa tried to make use of it, the game was always closer to a draw.

 

As the Queens got traded the players arrived at a rook and minor piece endgame wherein Gukesh found the best resources and even got an outside passed pawn. With Praggnanadhaa's rook having the lone task of working against the pawn, the result of the game was never in doubt. The game was drawn after 33 moves.

With the draw, it is likely that both Praggananandhaa and Gukesh will continue to share the lead on 5.5 points as the other overnight leader Nodirbek Abdusattorov of Uzbekistan was also looking poised to share the point with fourth placed Vladimir Fedoseev of Slovenia.

Among other Indians in the fray, Grandmaster P Harirkishna played out a draw with highest ranked Dutchman Anish Giri. The Arkhengelsk variation in the Ruy Lopez as black gave Giri an easy equality in the early middle game and the pieces got exchanged in a heap.

The players arrived at an absolutely level rook and pawns endgame where the draw was a just result.

Harikrishna moved to four points out of a possible eight, while Anish took his tally to 3.5 following his seventh straight draw.

Arjun Erigaisi played out a draw with Alexey Sarana of Serbia, while Leon Luke Mendonca also got the same result against Jorden van Foreest of Holland. Arjun on two points is a half point behind Mendonca. 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

ISL: Mumbai City cruise past Mohammedan, climb to 5th
ISL: Mumbai City cruise past Mohammedan, climb to 5th
India's dominance hurts Test cricket: Chappell
India's dominance hurts Test cricket: Chappell
History made! Odisha Warriors win inaugural Women's HIL
History made! Odisha Warriors win inaugural Women's HIL
Sinner eyes clay and grass glory after Aus Open win
Sinner eyes clay and grass glory after Aus Open win
Leicester end losing streak, Tottenham slump deepens
Leicester end losing streak, Tottenham slump deepens

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Padma Vibhushan Awardees: Stories of Excellence

webstory image 2

5 Yumlicious, Mineral-Rich Banana Recipes

webstory image 3

Discount Alert: For The New iPad Air

VIDEOS

Scuba divers unfurl National Flag underwater in Devbhumi Dwarka1:36

Scuba divers unfurl National Flag underwater in Devbhumi...

Alia mesmerizes in black saree at Sabyasachi's 25-year celebration0:56

Alia mesmerizes in black saree at Sabyasachi's 25-year...

Historic Moment: Tricolour Unfurled at Tral Chowk for the First Time1:05

Historic Moment: Tricolour Unfurled at Tral Chowk for the...

England's Tour of India, 2025

England's Tour of India, 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD