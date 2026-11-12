Indian Grandmasters Make Solid Start At Total Chess World Championship Tour Pilot

Indian Grandmasters R Praggnanandhaa and Arjun Erigaisi have made a steady start at the Total Chess World Championship Tour Pilot in Budapest, securing two draws each in their fast classical campaigns.

Photograph: Arjun Erigaisi/X

Key Points Indian Grandmasters R Praggnanandhaa and Arjun Erigaisi each secured two draws on day two of the Total Chess World Championship Tour Pilot.

Praggnanandhaa drew twice against Germany's Vincent Keymer, while Erigaisi drew twice against American Hans Niemann on Wednesday.

R Vaishali, the third Indian participant, lost her opening game but managed a draw in the return encounter, placing her last in Group D with one point.

World No. 1 Magnus Carlsen also had two draws against Anish Giri, finishing the day tied for third place in Group C.

The fast classical format features 45 minutes per player with a 30-second increment per move from the first move.

Indian Grandmasters R Praggnanandhaa and Arjun Erigaisi began their fast classical campaign with two draws each on day two of the Total Chess World Championship Tour Pilot here.

Praggnanandhaa was held twice by Germany's Vincent Keymer in Group B, while Erigaisi played out two draws against American Hans Niemann in Group D here on Wednesday.

Both Indians finished the day with two points.

Indian Performances And Group Standings

R Vaishali, the third Indian in the fray, endured a difficult start, losing her opening game to French Grandmaster Maxime Vachier-Lagrave due to a late error before settling for a draw in the return encounter.

With one point from two games, 25-year-old Vaishali, who will challenge Ju Wenjun for the Women's World Championship title next year, was placed last in Group D, which was led by Vachier-Lagrave.

Erigaisi was among four players tied for second place with Niemann, Wesley So and Bibisara Assaubayeva.

In Group B, Fabiano Caruana and Liem Le shared the lead with four points each, while Praggnanandhaa and Keymer were tied for second.

International Grandmasters In Action

Alireza Firouzja and Jan-Krzysztof Duda are the joint leader in Group A with four points apiece, while Ian Nepomniachtchi took the sole lead in Group C with an identical tally.

World No. 1 Magnus Carlsen, who won the blitz section on Tuesday, had to settle for two draws against Dutch Grandmaster Anish Giri. The two finished the day tied for third place in Group C with two points each.

Firouzja made a strong start against Nodirbek Abdusattorov, winning their opening game after capitalising on a critical mistake by his opponent.

Abdusattorov fought back in the return game and created winning chances, but Firouzja held his ground to secure a draw.

Polish GM Duda matched Firouzja's tally after drawing his first game against Andrew Hong before winning the return encounter with White.

Key Matches And Format Details

Caruana opened his campaign with a victory over local favourite Richard Rapport, playing with the black pieces.

The return game ended in a draw, taking the American to four points and the top of Group B on the basis of his higher blitz ranking.

Le also collected four points against Vladislav Artemiev. After drawing the opening game, the Vietnamese Grandmaster won the return encounter.

Nepomniachtchi made the strongest start in Group C, defeating Abhimanyu Mishra in their first game before the American held him to a draw in the return encounter.

In the fast classical format, players get 45 minutes each, with an increment of 30 seconds per move from the first move.