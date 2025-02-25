HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Praggnanadhaa set to sizzle at Prague Masters

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Norma Godinho
February 25, 2025 16:52 IST

According to statistics-based analysis, R Praggnanandhaa has a 14.98% chance of winning the tournament

IMAGE: According to statistics-based analysis, R Praggnanandhaa has a 14.98% chance of winning the Prague Masters. Photograph: Kind Courtesy Tata Steel Chess/X

Fresh off his nail-biting victory at the Tata Steel Masters, Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa will start as the hot favorite to win the Prague Masters, which gets underway in Prague, Czech Republic, on Wednesday.

It was a gruelling first-place finish at the Tata Steel Masters, where Praggnanandhaa overcame world champion D Gukesh in a nerve-wracking tiebreak battle and the Indian will now look to carry that momentum forward in this tournament.

Grandmaster Aravindh Chithambaram makes his debut in elite chess, thanks to his consistent rise in both performance and rating throughout last year.

 

Having elevated himself to 2730 points in live ratings, Aravindh is knocking on the door of the top 20 in the world rankings and is currently ranked fifth in the country, behind Gukesh, Arjun Erigaisi, Praggnanandhaa, and five-time world champion Viswanathan Anand.

The field, as usual, is an interesting mix.

Chinese Grandmaster Wei Yi is the top seed, with Praggnanandhaa in second place based on ratings released on February 1. Le Quang Liem of Vietnam is seeded third, ahead of Vincent Keymer of Germany, while Aravindh is seeded fourth in the 10-player, 9-round all-play-all event.

Dutch Grandmaster Anish Giri could draw attention here, thanks to his vast theoretical preparation, which might prove useful. The best Czech player, David Navara, along with Nguyen Thai Dai Van, Sam Shankland of the United States, and young talent Edil Gurez, complete the lineup.

For Praggnanandhaa, it would be a great opportunity as the Indian has the ability to outplay any opponent, giving him a distinct advantage over the others in the fray.

According to statistics-based analysis, Praggnanandhaa has a 14.98% chance of winning the tournament, ahead of Wei Yi, who has a 10.52% chance.

Aravindh will also look to make his presence felt, as he is backed by determination and skill, which could help him score some victories. However, consistency will be key for him.

The Indian challenge extends to the Challengers' section, where Divya Deshmukh will compete against some strong Grandmasters.

The first round of both sections will start on Wednesday, with the drawing of lots scheduled for Tuesday evening.

