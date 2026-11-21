Former AIFF president Praful Patel has issued a critical warning about the "very challenging times" ahead for Indian football, urging immediate introspection from all stakeholders as crucial national federation elections approach.

IMAGE: Aiff

Key Points Former AIFF president Praful Patel warned on Saturday that Indian football is heading towards "very challenging times" and urged introspection.

Patel noted a decline in importance given to India by world football's governing bodies, FIFA and AFC, despite past support for development programmes.

He highlighted that the last four years have been tough, with corporates moving away from the football ecosystem.

Patel called for collective wisdom and proper direction from all stakeholders to secure the future of young footballers and fans.

His remarks come ahead of the AIFF elections on December 20, where he is eligible to contest the president's post.

Former AIFF president Praful Patel on Saturday warned that Indian football is headed towards "very challenging times" and called for serious introspection by all stakeholders.

Patel's remarks come less than a month before the national federation's elections.

Patel's Concerns For Indian Football

"Indian football is in for very challenging times. While the love and passion for the game have multiplied manifold, the pace of change needs to catch up," Patel wrote in a post on X.

Patel, who headed the All India Football Federation (AIFF) for over 12 years until 2022, said the sport still has a long way to go despite the strides made during his tenure.

"I have had the proud privilege of heading Indian football at the national level for many years, guiding its early transition from amateur to professional football as it moved into an internationally organised league structure with a grassroots-to-senior footballing culture. In spite of this, the road ahead remains long and rocky if we are to achieve the success we deserve," he wrote.

Challenges Over The Last Four Years

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader said the past four years had been difficult for everyone associated with the game.

"The last four years have been tough on players, fans, and stakeholders. Many corporates have moved away from the football ecosystem. The Federation has had to weather these challenges, and we have all tried to support it through these difficult situations," he said.

India's Diminished Global Standing

Patel, a former senior vice-president of the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) and a FIFA Council member, said world football's governing bodies no longer give India the importance they once did.

"As someone who has served as Senior Vice President of the AFC and as the first Indian on the FIFA Council, I know we have been able to bring their focus to India through the men's and women's FIFA U-17 World Cups and various Asian Championships.

"Both bodies have supported us in various grassroots development and infrastructure programmes, including backing for the long-awaited National Centre of Excellence in Kolkata. It is unfortunate that we are no longer given that same level of importance," he wrote.

Call For Introspection Ahead Of Elections

Patel urged all stakeholders to work together to take the sport in the right direction.

"The general mood in Indian football calls for serious introspection by all stakeholders. Otherwise, we risk playing with the future of young footballers, the fans, and all the stakeholders of India's most popular mass sport.

"Through collective wisdom, we must provide proper direction and guidance. There is no need to jump to hasty conclusions. We are all here for the love of our beautiful game," he added.

Patel's comments come ahead of the AIFF elections on December 20. Having completed a four-year cooling-off period since stepping down in 2022, he is eligible to contest the president's post. He is seen as a potential contender but is yet to announce his decision.

Uttar Pradesh state association chief Arvind Menon has announced his candidature, while incumbent president Kalyan Chaubey is yet to make his intentions clear.