Former AIFF President Praful Patel urges all stakeholders to undertake serious introspection to navigate the "very challenging times" facing Indian football, emphasising collective wisdom ahead of the crucial December 20 AIFF executive council polls.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Former AIFF President Praful Patel on Saturday urged "serious introspection by all stakeholders" to address the current state of Indian football.

Patel, who led AIFF for over 12 years, stressed the need for collective wisdom and advised against "jumping to hasty conclusions" ahead of the December 20 AIFF executive council polls.

He lamented that Indian football faces "very challenging times," with the pace of change not keeping up with growing passion for the game.

Patel noted that the last four years have been tough, with corporates moving away and India losing its importance with world football governing bodies like FIFA and AFC.

Eligible to contest the AIFF president's post after a four-year cooling-off period, Patel's comments come amidst speculation about his potential candidature and after Arvind Menon announced his own.

Former AIFF President Praful Patel on Saturday called for "serious introspection by all stakeholders" to bring Indian football out of the current mess but at the same time advised against "jumping to hasty conclusions" in these challenging times.

Patel, who headed the All India Football Federation (AIFF) for over 12 years until 2022, asserted that as a responsible person connected with football in the country, he could not have kept quiet and watched the things happening around him.

"Having led the AIFF for many years in the past and having served as FIFA Council member, I think I am very much a responsible person in Indian football. So, I have the responsibility to speak up for Indian football  how to face the challenges and deal with them," Patel told PTI.

"There is a need for serious introspection by all stakeholders. These are very challenging times for Indian football. Through collective wisdom, we must provide proper direction and guidance. That is why I said there is no need to jump to hasty conclusions," he added.

Patel's Call For Introspection Amidst AIFF Challenges

Patel's assertion against "jumping to hasty conclusions" could be interpreted as hinting at a wider consultation on the issue of future leadership of the AIFF ahead of the December 20 polls to elect a new executive council.

There is speculation that Patel could be interested in contesting for the AIFF president's post, though he has not said anything on the matter so far. Having completed a four-year cooling-off period since stepping down in 2022, he is eligible to contest the president's post.

Patel's assertion came a day after Uttar Pradesh Football Sangh president and BJP leader Arvind Menon announced his candidature for the AIFF president's post.

Menon served as BJP general secretary (Organisation) in Madhya Pradesh until 2016. A former BJP national secretary, he is currently co-in-charge of Uttarakhand.

Future Of Indian Football: A Critical Juncture

Earlier in the day, Patel lamented that Indian football was headed towards "very challenging times" and called for serious introspection by all stakeholders.

"Indian football is in for very challenging times. While the love and passion for the game have multiplied manifold, the pace of change needs to catch up.

"The general mood in Indian football calls for serious introspection by all stakeholders. Otherwise, we risk playing with the future of young footballers, the fans, and all the stakeholders of India's most popular mass sport," Patel wrote in a post on X.

"I have had the proud privilege of heading Indian football at the national level for many years, guiding its early transition from amateur to professional football as it moved into an internationally organised league structure with a grassroots-to-senior footballing culture. In spite of this, the road ahead remains long and rocky if we are to achieve the success we deserve," he wrote.

Challenges And Diminished Global Standing

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader said the past four years had been difficult for everyone associated with the game.

"The last four years have been tough on players, fans, and stakeholders. Many corporates have moved away from the football ecosystem. The Federation has had to weather these challenges, and we have all tried to support it through these difficult situations," he said.

Patel, a former senior vice-president of the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) and a FIFA Council member, said world football's governing bodies no longer give India the importance they once did.

"As someone who has served as Senior Vice President of the AFC and as the first Indian on the FIFA Council, I know we have been able to bring their focus to India through the men's and women's FIFA U-17 World Cups and various Asian Championships.

"Both bodies have supported us in various grassroots development and infrastructure programmes, including backing for the long-awaited National Centre of Excellence in Kolkata. It is unfortunate that we are no longer given that same level of importance," he wrote.