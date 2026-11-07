Who Will Lead Indian Football? Patel, Menon Emerge As Key Contenders For AIFF Top Post

As the All India Football Federation (AIFF) gears up for its presidential elections on December 20, former chief Praful Patel and Uttar Pradesh unit head Arvind Menon are emerging as strong potential contenders for the top leadership role in Indian football.

Photograph: Screen grab from @ANI/X

Key Points Former AIFF President Praful Patel and Uttar Pradesh unit chief Arvind Menon are reportedly considering contesting for the AIFF president's post in elections scheduled for December 20.

Praful Patel is eligible to run again, having completed a four-year cooling period since his tenure ended in 2022, and is reportedly interested in the top job.

Arvind Menon is also seriously considering a bid, aiming to bring "change" to Indian football administration due to dissatisfaction with recent developments.

The Electoral Officer has initiated the election process, asking member associations to nominate two representatives each by November 13 to form the Electoral College.

The elections will select 13 executive council members, including the president, with two Sportspersons of Outstanding Merit (SOMs) also being elected to the council.

Former All India Football Federation (AIFF) President Praful Patel and Uttar Pradesh state unit chief Arvind Menon could throw their hats into the ring for the top post of the national governing body when its elections are held on December 20.

Potential Contenders Emerge For AIFF Presidency

No one, including incumbent Kalyan Chaubey, has till now openly expressed an intention to fight for the president's post even as Electoral Officer Rajeev Sharma on Friday asked all the member associations, through a circular, to nominate two representatives each by November 13 for the polls.

Patel, who served as AIFF president for more than 12 years till 2022, has been at the forefront on many issues plaguing the AIFF.

The former union minister, who is the only Indian till now to have served as a FIFA Council member (2019-2023), has not officially thrown his hat into the ring but many state officials PTI spoke to, including people close to him, said he is interested in running for the top job in Indian football.

Since a cooling period of four years has been completed after he stepped down as AIFF president in 2022, Patel, also an NCP leader, is now eligible to contest for the top post.

It is also learnt that Menon is seriously considering running for the AIFF's top post. People close to him told PTI that he wants to bring "change" in the Indian football administration.

"He (Menon) is not very happy with the things happening in Indian football in recent times; he has spoken about bringing changes in Indian football administration," an official close to him said.

AIFF Election Process Underway

EO issues notice to state associations to nominate members of electoral college.

On Friday, EO Rajeev Sharma wrote to all the member associations to submit the names of authorised delegates for the AIFF elections.

"Each Full Member Association shall be represented in the Electoral College by two (2) individuals, each casting one (1) vote, who may be its representatives on the General Body or any other individuals nominated by it as delegates for voting in the elections. Each affiliated Full Member Association is hereby called upon to formally nominate and accredit two (2) authorized delegates along with necessary supporting documents," the circular said.

Electoral College And Executive Council Structure

The elections will be held to elect 13 members of the executive council  one president, three vice-presidents (minimum one reserved for a woman), one treasurer and eight Executive Committee members. Out of the eight EC members to be elected on December 20, two will be Sportspersons of Outstanding Merit (SOMs).

The two representatives of the National Players' Association on the Executive Committee, including at least one woman, will be elected separately by the members of that Association in accordance with the AIFF Constitution. The total number of Executive Committee members will reach 15 after the election of the two representatives of the National Players' Association.

"For the avoidance of doubt, it is clarified that in the event separate or conflicting nominations are received from the same Member Association, the names nominated by the President of such Member Association shall prevail and be accepted for inclusion in the Electoral College," the circular added.

"The nomination of the two (2) delegates must strictly adhere to the provisions of the National Sports Governance Act, 2025, National Sports Governance (National Sports Bodies) Rules, 2026 and the AIFF Constitution 2026, including in relation to disqualification events mentioned therein."

Sportspersons Of Merit To Play Key Role

The AIFF currently has 36 member associations, and the four Sportspersons of Merit (SOMs), to be elected on November 23, will also be eligible to cast their votes for the December 5 executive council elections.

The Electoral Officer has already issued a roster of 40 former players  20 male and 20 female  and they will elect the four SOMs  two male and two female  among themselves.

Among the 40 in the roster are some of the icons of Indian football, including the likes of Bhaichung Bhutia, IM Vijayan, Climax Lawrence, Oinam Bembem Devi, Ashalata Devi, Shukla Datta and Aditi Chauhan.

Candidates for the four SOM seats can file their nominations till November 12. The final list of contesting candidates will be announced on November 21, two days before the elections.