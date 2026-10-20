Pradeep Kumar, Ayush Verma Secure Medals In Asian Para Games Javelin

Indian para-athletes Pradeep Kumar and Ayush Verma have brought glory to the nation, clinching silver and bronze respectively in the men's javelin throw F53/54 event at the Asian Para Games on Tuesday.

IMAGE: Pradeep Kumar and Ayush Verma. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sports India/X

Key Points India's Pradeep Kumar won a silver medal in the men's javelin throw F53/54 event at the Asian Para Games on Tuesday.

Ayush Verma secured a bronze medal in the same event, benefiting from Raza points due to his F53 classification.

Pradeep Kumar, an F54 athlete, achieved a personal best throw of 27.45m.

Iran's Erfan Bandori successfully defended his gold medal with a Games record throw of 30.24m.

The competition used Raza points to account for varying degrees of disability among F53 and F54 athletes.

India's Pradeep Kumar claimed his second successive silver medal, while Ayush Verma fetched a bronze in the Asian Para Games' men's javelin throw F53/54 event in Nagoya on Tuesday.

Pradeep (F54) produced a personal best throw of 27.45m to finish second.

Understanding Para Javelin Classifications

Ayush (F53) ensured a double podium for India by clinching the bronze after logging Raza points despite a comparatively shorter throw of 17.88m.

The 35-year-old finished ahead of Thailand's Sahar-dam Yaena (F54), who threw 23.31m, owing to the higher degree of his disability that fetched him more Raza points.

Raza points is a method by which performances are converted to scores taking into account the degree of disability when a competition clubs different classifications into one event.

Iran's Erfan Bandori successfully defended his gold with a Games record throw of 30.24m.

F53 athletes typically have full function of their arms and hands, but lack abdominal muscles and lower spinal muscle activity, leading to no sitting balance.

F54 athletes have full upper muscle power in the arms and partial-to-full trunk muscle power, though movement in the mid-trunk and legs is still affected to a high degree.