Prachi Tokas assures India of first medal at U-19 worlds

Indian boxer Prachi Tokas has made history by assuring the nation's first medal at the U-19 World Boxing Championships in Budva, Montenegro, after a dominant performance in the women's 80kg-plus semifinals.

Photograph: BFI/X

Key Points Prachi Tokas secured India's first medal at the U-19 World Boxing Championships by reaching the women's 80kg-plus semifinals.

Prachi dominated Samoa's Kealey Perez in her quarterfinal bout late on Tuesday.

She is set to face Russia's Samira Itonieva in the semifinals.

Harshika (65kg) and Lakshu (70kg) also advanced to the pre-quarterfinals, moving closer to medal contention.

Dhruv was defeated by Poland's Aleksander Sikora in the men's 90kg category.

Prachi Tokas outpunched Samoa's Kealey Perez to reach the women's 80kg-plus semifinals and assure India of its first medal at the U-19 World Boxing Championships in Budva, Montenegro.

In a quarterfinal late on Tuesday, Asian U-19 silver medallist Prachi dominated all three rounds against Perez, who had won gold at the U-19 World Boxing Futures Cup in Bangkok earlier this year.

Prachi will face Russia's Samira Itonieva in the semifinals.

Indian Boxers Advance In Budva

Meanwhile, Harshika and Lakshu registered contrasting wins in their pre-quarterfinal bouts to move within one victory of assuring themselves of medals.

Harshika defeated Australia's Tiana Rew 4:0 in the women's 65kg category, while Lakshu edged Turkey's Buse Nur Yahan 3:2 in the women's 70kg category.

In the men's 90kg category, Dhruv went down 0:3 to Poland's Aleksander Sikora.