Asian Senior Fencing Championships: India's Prachi Lohan And Sachin Lead Home Challenge

Discover how Indian fencers Prachi Lohan and Sachin performed at the Asian Senior Fencing Championships, where Japan's Kyosuke Matsuyama and Kazakhstan's Irina Bakaldina clinched gold in their respective events.

Key Points Indian fencers Prachi Lohan and Sachin achieved commendable top-25 finishes at the Asian Senior Fencing Championships.

Japan's Kyosuke Matsuyama secured the gold medal in the men's foil event after an all-Japanese final.

Kazakhstan's Irina Bakaldina made history by winning her country's first-ever individual women's epee gold.

Notable fencers like Hong Kong's Cheung Ka Long and South Korea's Song Se-ra were eliminated in earlier rounds.

Japan currently leads the championship with three gold medals from the initial four events.

India's Prachi Lohan and Sachin led the home challenge with top-25 finishes as Japan's Kyosuke Matsuyama and Kazakhstan's Irina Bakaldina emerged champions in the men's foil and women's epee events respectively at the Asian Senior Fencing Championships here on Sunday.

In women's epee, Prachi led the local charge with a 22nd-place finish, followed closely by rising star Taniksha Khatri in 29th. Mitva Jesangbhai Chaudhari finished 35th, and Yashkeerat Kaur Hayer took the 43rd place.

Indian Fencers' Performance

In men's foil side, Sachin paced the home squad in 25th place, while Sanasam Hemash Singh finished 37th, Tejas Manoj Patil took 47th, and Aditya Aditya finished 57th.

In men's foil, Hong Kong's reigning back-to-back Olympic gold medallist Cheung Ka Long was shocked in the quarterfinals by South Korea's Im Cheolwoo, leaving Cheung in 6th place overall. Defending Asian champion Choi Chun Yin Ryan of Hong Kong was also knocked out in the quarterfinals, falling to Japan's Kyosuke Matsuyama to finish 5th.

Championship Highlights And Winners

In the Women's Epee bracket, South Korea's defending champion Song Se-ra was stopped in the semifinals by Kazakhstan's Irina Bakaldina, forcing her to settle for bronze.

The finals delivered incredible intensity. In Men's Foil, Japan showed its strength as teammates Kyosuke Matsuyama and Kazuki Iimura fought in an all-Japanese final. Matsuyama won the match to take gold, leaving Iimura with silver, while South Korea's Im Cheolwoo and Jeonghyun Youn shared the bronze.

In Women's Epee, Irina Bakaldina clinched a historic first-ever individual women's epee gold for Kazakhstan by defeating Hong Kong's Kaylin Sin Yan Hsieh in a fierce final. Hsieh took home the silver, while Tamaki Terayama of Japan and South Korea's Song Se-ra shared the bronze.

With these results, Japan holds the championship lead with 3 gold medals from the first four events.