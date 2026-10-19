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Bhavina Patel Leads Indian Table Tennis Charge At Asian Para Games

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk Updated: October 19, 2026 14:40 IST 3 Minutes Read
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Indian para table tennis stars Bhavina Patel, Prachi, and Sonalben have secured at least three medals for the nation by advancing to the semifinals across different classes at the Asian Para Games in Nagoya.

Key Points

  • Paralympic silver-medallist Bhavina Patel advanced to the semifinals in Class 4-5 at the Asian Para Games on Monday.
  • Prachi secured India's first-ever medal in the women's Class 6 event at the Asian Para Games by reaching the semifinals.
  • Sonalben Patel also guaranteed a medal by entering the semifinals of the women's Class 3 event.
  • All three Indian paddlers are now assured of at least a bronze medal at the ongoing Games.
  • Prachi will face Iraq's Najlah Al-Dayyeni for a place in the final on Tuesday.

Paralympic silver-medallist Bhavina Patel was among the Indian table tennis players who advanced to the semifinals of the Asian Para Games on Monday, ensuring medals in three different classes for the country here.

Indian Paddlers Secure Semifinal Berths

Prachi battled past Thailand's Kanokporn Phathumchai to enter the last four of the women's Class 6 event, while Sonalben defeated Thailand's Dararat Asayut in Class 3. Bhavina also secured a semifinal berth in Class 4-5 with a win over China's Zhang Miao.

 

Prachi, who trains at the Sports Authority of India's Centre of Excellence in Gandhinagar and has a neuro-degenerative disease, beat Phathumchai 11-5, 11-4, 11-13, 12-10 in her second group match.

She finished second in Group A with one win and one loss to assure India of a first-ever medal in this category at the Asian Para Games.

Class 6 is a standing category for athletes with severe impairments in both arms and legs.

Key Victories And Medal Assurance

Prachi, who has completed her M.Tech from Punjab Engineering College, will face Iraq's Najlah Al-Dayyeni for a place in the final on Tuesday.

Sonalben was equally assured in her women's singles Class 3 quarterfinal, beating Dararat 3-1 (11-7, 8-11, 11-5, 11-5). Class 3 is a wheelchair category for athletes with poor sitting balance and limited trunk control, but normal or near-normal arm and hand function.

Bhavina, a former Commonwealth Games gold-medallist, underlined her credentials with a 3-1 (8-11, 11-6, 11-1, 11-6) quarterfinal win over Zhang in Class 4-5 category.

Class 4-5 is for athletes with physical impairments who compete while seated.

All three paddlers are assured of at least a bronze medal.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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